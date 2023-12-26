The documentary series ‘The Butlers’ is a unique hit that should not be overlooked in the otherwise well-known Christmas offer

#documentary #series #Butlers #unique #hit #overlooked #wellknown #Christmas #offer

Alex Mazereeuw26 december 2023, 15:43

Although Christmas is all about traditions and established patterns, I always hope for new heroes and stories. But where can you find it, when Dutch Christmas TV is mainly known as a snack bar where the offer rarely changes? A snack bar where you can annually choose from the Robert ten Brink Mexicano, the Martien Meiland shawarma roll and the Home Alone bami slice, but where you are rarely offered a new snack.

Should we just look for it in the Christmas special of The all-rounder VIPs, in which (fallen) TV stars such as Lange Frans, Pia Douwes and Olga Commandeur had to untangle Christmas lights, race with toy cars or curl with a parasol base? Did we have to look for it in yet another Christmas concert by André Rieu? In a Merry Christmas with Bert van Leeuwen? Or maybe in Joris Linssen’s Christmas tree? They are all satisfying Christmas programs of their kind, but they are not very original or stimulating.

But then, as an unexpected Christmas gift, there was the start of the four-part documentary series The Butlers on Monday evening. In this series by director and writer Marlies Smeenge, made for the VPRO, we follow six students during their training at a prestigious butler academy in Simpelveld, Limburg (‘The best butler school in the world’, according to director Robert Wennekes).

They were given ten weeks to master all the intricacies of being a butler in a monastery complex. And that was going to be tough, because according to Wennekes there was ‘no limit to what they could learn’.

‘The butlers’ Image VPRO

Some of the (mostly international) students were already experienced, others just knew how to iron a shirt or vacuum a room. Another aspiring butler was dropped off at the school door by his parents. His father said goodbye to him with the words: ‘Good luck, become a good butler.’

Experienced or not, all these students ultimately seemed destined for a future of service, because the butler obsession was evident. Many of them had been searching in life and seemed to find adventure, a purpose in life or support in the almost military etiquette that comes with the butler life.

‘Smile! Clear away! Spin board! Right arm behind the back! Smile!’ Or: ‘You should always give positive energy, even when you feel terrible. If someone starts yelling at you, keep smiling! Whether you like it or not: smile, smile, smile!’ With Christmas still fresh in mind, those last words came very close.

The best TV programs introduce us to worlds in which we rarely walk, and in that respect The Butlers was an immediate hit, as a wonderfully idiosyncratic series that it would be a shame if it were to be buried in the overwhelming (and well-known) Christmas offering. The anonymity suits the butler perfectly, but in this case the spotlight is justified for once.

