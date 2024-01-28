The dog ran into the hole after the fox. Only South Bohemian firefighters got him out

“Firemen went to Starý Hodějovice on Českobudějovicka around 6 p.m. Here the dog burst into the hole after the fox, he couldn’t go back. Professional firefighters from the Suché Vrbné station widened the entrance to the hole with shovels and rescued the dog after about half an hour,” said Vendula Matějů, spokesperson for the South Bohemian Fire Department, adding that the dog was safely handed over to the owner on the spot.

“In recent days, animal rescues have been increasing for us. Recently we were rescuing two horses that were left lying in the paddock and could not stand up. On Friday, firefighters from Křemž rescued a doe near Čak, which had fallen on a frozen pond and could not get out of the ice. The firemen caught her in a blanket and pulled her to the shore,” she recalled the recent interventions by Matějů.

