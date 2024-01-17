The dollar is the most expensive in two months

#dollar #expensive #months

Dollars rose in price by over 5 groszy on our market on Tuesday and cost more than PLN 4 again. During the night, the rate exceeded PLN 4.04 and is the highest since mid-November. The same can be said about the euro, which now costs over PLN 4.39.

The changes are not significant, but they clearly contrast with the market picture from last year, when the zloty was strengthening almost all the time (not counting August and September). In this context, it can be considered that this is simply a long-deserved correction of the exchange rate after previous increases in the zloty, caused by the fact that the dollar, which was depreciating last year, is now rising in price all over the world and is the strongest in a month. This, in turn, is the result of investors moving away from the scenario of quick interest rate cuts in the United States, which was valid until December, but has become less and less likely for the last few weeks. This is the main reason that the zloty has been weakening recently.

Some analysts also see our internal political factors in this, but this is not entirely clear, because If the market were to be afraid of our policy, it should also be visible on the Polish bond market, but nothing interesting has been happening there lately. Moreover, a very similar weakening of local currencies can be seen practically all over the world, in all emerging markets, from the zloty, through the South African rand, to the Mexican peso.

2. Emerging markets have had their worst start to the year in eight years



Not only the currencies in emerging markets, but also stock exchanges have had a poor start to the year. Bloomberg notes that the MSCI Emerging Markets index, which tracks what is happening on them, has had the worst first half of January since 2016 – it fell by 3.9 percent during this time. The Polish stock exchange stands out negatively in this respect, because since the beginning of the year WIG has fallen by 4.5% and WIG20 by 5.7%.

Asian markets are the worst. Stock indexes in Hong Kong and Seoul have already fallen by over 9%. On the other hand, the Japanese Nikkei index has increased by 6.6% since the beginning of the year. is one of the best in the world. In our region, WIG looks terrible, but the Hungarian BUX has gained 5.2% since the beginning of the year.

However, the vast majority of markets are in the red, and according to specialists quoted by Bloomberg, it all has to do with what is happening in the United States. First of all, it is about the already mentioned the market is moving away from the scenario of quick interest rate cuts, which were supposed to start in March, but this will probably not happen. A cheaper and lower interest rate, and therefore better available, dollar is usually a factor that helps economic development in developing markets, which often have to use external capital because they have too little of their own, which is why stock exchanges and currencies in these countries are very sensitive to it. , what is happening with interest rates in the US.

Secondly perhaps American politics and Donald Trump’s high poll ratings are beginning to influence the condition of these marketswhich if he won, could again move towards greater protectionism, imposing new tariffs and eliminating the US trade deficit with the rest of the world, which would mean losses for the rest of the world.

3. NBP: there is no discussion about the sale of bonds today



When it comes to our local affairs, the financial market in recent days may have actually been scared by the prospect of the National Bank of Poland selling bonds purchased from the market in 2020-2021. Their value is approximately PLN 130 billion, so such a move could change the situation on the Polish debt market and make it more difficult for the government to cover its borrowing needs by issuing new debt.

On Tuesday, however, official comments appeared from the NBP spokesman, as well as from Artur Soboń, member of the NBP management board, assuring that nothing of this kind is planned.

More suspicious people on social media noticed that the spokesman’s statement states that there is no discussion at the NBP “today”, and the statement of the management board member concerns the sale of bonds “currently”. So, in fact, they do not contradict what Ireneusz Dąbrowski, a member of the Monetary Policy Council, who started this whole discussion, said earlier.

Dąbrowski said that the NBP could possibly raise interest rates, or sell the bonds on the market, but only in the second half of the year, if, as a result of unfreezing energy prices, inflation would increase significantly. Dąbrowski, however, did not mention doing it now. So official denials about what’s happening “now” don’t fully explain the situation.

4. China’s GDP is growing slower than expected, stock markets are down



Overnight, the latest economic data from China appeared, closely watched around the world. Above all Chinese GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew by 5.2%, and it was expected to grow by 5.3%, so there is a slight disappointment here. On the other hand, this is a better result than in the previous quarter, when the growth rate was 4.9%. Quarter-on-quarter, the Chinese economy grew by 1%. and these data are in line with expectations.

In addition, there were data on investments and industrial production, which were better than expected, and those on retail sales, which were clearly below previous forecasts. Production in December was 6.8 percent. greater than a year ago and this is its largest increase since February 2022., so it can even be considered great data. The so-called investments in urban agglomerations turned out to be 3% lower. higher than a year ago, which is the best result since September. Retail sales grew by 7.4%, which is the worst result since September.

The Chinese yuan did not react noticeably to these data, and the stock markets did not react well to them. The Hong Kong market index falls by more than 3%. and is the lowest since October 2022. The Shanghai stock exchange falls by 0.9%. and in its case, this means that a drop of just a few points is still needed for the index to reach its lowest level since May 2020.

5. Surprisingly good data on the mood in Germany



Next to China, the second large and important economy that is not doing very well and systematically publishes worse-than-expected data is the German one. Hence, it is worth paying attention to Tuesday’s data on the ZEW index, because it turned out to be significantly better than expected. ZEW measures the sentiment among finance specialists in enterprises, banks and insurance companies. It consists of two parts: an assessment of the current situation and an assessment of expectations. In the case of the former, it remains dismal and deeply negative, which is no surprise considering that a few days ago we learned that Germany’s GDP decreased by 0.3% last year.

We have a big surprise when it comes to expectations for the future. Here the indicator increased from 12.8 points to 15.2 points, although its decline was forecast. The level reached is the highest since February 2023.

Of course the expectations of German financiers may be wrong, especially since the details of the publication show that they expect a reduction in interest rates in the euro zone in this half of the year, which is by no means certain. Nevertheless, this is the first clearly positive signal from the German economy in a long time. So it will be worth watching whether more will appear after it.