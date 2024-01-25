The doomsday clock shows that we are the closest to the apocalypse in all of history | Business

Scientists have listed the reasons why the hands of the clock have remained in the same position for the second year – closest to twelve.

They said the factors included the threat of a new nuclear arms race, the war in Ukraine and concerns about climate change.

The clock is set annually by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

According to the BBC, since 2007 members consider the impact of emerging man-made dangers such as artificial intelligence and climate change, as well as the greatest threat, nuclear war.

2024 announced on Tuesday the report said that China, Russia and the United States are all investing heavily in “expanding or modernizing their nuclear arsenals,” increasing the “permanent risk of nuclear war due to error or miscalculation.”

The war in Ukraine has also created a “permanent risk of nuclear escalation,” the researchers say.

Inaction on climate change and the risks associated with the “inappropriate” use of new biotechnologies and artificial intelligence (AI) tools were also cited.

“Doomsday Clock” 1947 by Julius Robert Oppenheimer and other US scientists who developed the atomic bomb.

