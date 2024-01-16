The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un

#Door #Reconciliation #South #Korea #Tightly #Closed #Kim #Jong

North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong Un closed the door to reconciliation with South Korea (South Korea). Kim Jong Un considers South Korea his main enemy.

Relations between North Korea and South Korea have continued to heat up since early 2024. Kim Jong Un gathered North Korea’s main commanders and stated that the military must ‘annihilate’ the enemy if provoked.

“If the enemy chooses to carry out military confrontation and provocation against the DPRK, our army must deliver a deadly blow to completely annihilate them by mobilizing all the toughest means and potential without hesitation,” Kim said, as reported by North Korean state media, KCNAas reported AFP.

Kim’s comments reflect threats he made at a party meeting in late 2023 regarding a nuclear attack on Seoul and orders to increase military arsenals to prepare for war that he said could “break out at any time.” Kim also accused the US of posing ‘various forms of military threats’ to North Korea.

He called on North Korea’s armed forces to “pressure all South Korean territory by mobilizing all physical means, including nuclear force” if a “major event” occurs. Kim said North Korea would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea citing an “uncontrollable crisis” that he said was triggered by Seoul and Washington.

Kim Jong Un then called for North Korea’s constitution to be changed to ensure South Korea was seen as the ‘main enemy’. He reminded that his country had no intention of avoiding war if that happened.

Reported and The Star, Tuesday (16/1/2024), Kim delivered a speech before the North Korean parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, on Monday (15/1). In his speech, Kim said he had concluded that unification with South Korea was no longer possible.

He also accused Seoul of trying to overthrow his government. Kim said the constitution should be amended to educate North Koreans that South Korea is the “main enemy” and define North Korean territory as separate from South Korea.

“We don’t want war but we have no intention of avoiding it,” Kim was quoted as saying KCNA.

