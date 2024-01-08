the Double Big Mac (with 4 burgers) is back at McDonald’s – NiT

#Double #Big #Mac #burgers #McDonalds #NiT

There it is: the Double Big Mac (with 4 burgers) is back at McDonald’s

It’s one of the fast food chain’s most sought-after sandwiches, but it will only be available for a limited time.

It’s for Big Mac fans.

It’s the best news ever for Big Mac fans. Now you can order your favorite burger again with double the meat. The Double Big Mac, “the most coveted double sandwich in the world” is back at McDonald’s.

The double version of one of the most beloved burgers had already become available in Portugal at the beginning of 2020, but it was such a success that the fast food chain decided to return with the offer. It arrived in the country on January 3rd and has four burgers inside.

In practice, it’s like putting one Big Mac on top of another, with lettuce, onion, pickles, cheese and sauce on the side, of course. The double menu costs €6.60 (€1 more than the regular Big Mac) and has 750 calories.

The edition is limited, which means it will only be available for a while at McDonald’s restaurants across the country — and can also be ordered through Uber Eats and other meal delivery apps.

The fast food chain arrived in Portugal in 1991 and today has more than 9,500 employees and 195 restaurants on the mainland and islands, 90 percent of which are managed by local entrepreneurs. One of the most recent openings was the space in Alcochete, the brand’s first restaurant in the village of the district of Setúbal. It opened its doors on December 28th and has 123 seats inside, plus 100 on the terrace.

It also has the usual play area for younger guests and a car park with 43 spaces. The McDrive service features one of the chain’s boldest designs, with two access lanes for faster service.