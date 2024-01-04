The double bombing in Iran achieved its goal – latest information

#double #bombing #Iran #achieved #goal #latest #information

According to the latest Iranian data, 95 people died in the attack at the Kerman cemetery, compared to the previously reported 103 deaths.

In an interview on Wednesday, Bahram Einollahi, the head of the Ministry of Health, justified the correction by saying that the names of some victims were counted twice.

211 people were injured in the explosions at the grave of the late leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard; the minister said that the condition of around 30 injured people is critical.

The terrorist act was committed on the anniversary of the death of Major General Kászem Sülejmáni, who was killed in an American drone attack in January 2020. So far, no extremist group has claimed responsibility.

The Iranian Red Crescent said that among the dead was at least one paramedic who was sent to the scene of the first explosion, and was killed by the second detonation, the BBC wrote. (Assassins often use the double, delayed detonation method for this very reason.)

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahid said that the second explosion had more victims and wounded. An investigation has been launched to find out who is behind the attack.

Iran’s leadership spoke of a terrorist act, which, among other things, was condemned by the European Union.

It was the bloodiest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.

