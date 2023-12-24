#drama #footballer #called #Minister #Defence #Sick #threw #window #hospital

The former captain of Craiova Maxima and the national team, Costică Ştefănescu (62 years old), nicknamed the “Minister of Defense”, was born on March 26, 1951, in Bucharest, and began his football career at Steaua, where he the junior school in the period 1965-1969.

He made his debut in the first division at Steaua in 1969, a team for which he played until 1973, then he transferred to the University of Craiova, where he experienced the greatest performances, as a central defender and libero.

The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital

For the Oltean group, Ştefănescu performed for 13 seasons and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1983, being the captain of the “lions”, but also in the quarters of the European Champions Cup in 1982. In 1986, Costică Ştefănescu transferred to FC Braşov, at the Aredelean group, ending his career in 1988.

Read also: The drama of Mihaela Bilic, abandoned by her husband who was her business partner. “My friends also left me”

In the first division he played 490 times, being in second place in an “all-time” ranking, after Ionel Danciulescu.

He held the attendance record in the first division until October 2012, when he was overtaken by Danciulescu, according to Mediafax. As a player, Costică Ştefănescu won the Romanian Cup three times with Steaua (1969, 1970, 1971), four times with Craiova University (1977, 1978, 1981 and 1983) and won three Romanian championship titles with the Oltean group ( 1974, 1980 and 1981).

Also read: The last hours of Maradona’s life: “He was sleeping and breathing normally”. The judiciary opened an investigation

For the first national team, Ştefănescu performed 66 times in the period 1977-1985, being the captain of the national team at the final tournament of the European Championship in 1984. In his coaching career, Costică Ştefănescu worked for the teams FC Braşov, Steaua, Al Wakrah, FCM Bacău, FC Timișoara, Astra Ploiesti, Hapoel Holon, Al Shola, Al Jaish, Craiova University, Al Wahda, SC Najran, Al Tadamon and was Anghel Iordănescu’s second in the national team in the period 1994-1998.

He had lung cancer

On August 20, 2013, the news of Costică Ștefănescu’s suicide shocked Romania. The footballer was 62 years old and was admitted to the Military Hospital in Bucharest, where he was suffering from lung cancer.

At 6:40 p.m., several people called the 112 emergency service and reported that a person had fallen from the window of one of the halls of the Military Hospital, where he had previously been hospitalized.

“The patient threw himself from the fifth floor of the surgical pavilion, from about 20 meters. The emergency and resuscitation medical team went to the scene. Unfortunately, they found the death of the patient, which occurred immediately after the impact with the ground”, declared Oana Ciobanu, head of the Office of Communication and Public Relations of the Military Hospital.