The dreaded exodus at Belgian top clubs: these names will soon leave for the Africa Cup and Asian Cup

#dreaded #exodus #Belgian #top #clubs #names #leave #Africa #Cup #Asian #Cup

The Asian Cup will start on January 12, and a day later, host country Ivory Coast will kick off the African Cup for a month of international football. This means a great loss for some Belgian first division teams such as Ghent, Union and Genk, who are missing strong players. An overview.

KAA Gent

The dreaded exodus at KAA Gent has occurred (again). Trainer Hein Vanhaezebrouck sees that no fewer than four strong players have been called up by their country.

Tarik Tissoudali got a place in the Morocco selection. The Buffalo striker – good for 9 goals in the competition – is taking the plane to the Africa Cup together with Nurio Fortuna. The latter represents Angola.

Two Ghent representatives also at the Asian Cup. Tsuyoshi Watanabe makes a bid for the title with top favorite Japan. Midfielder Hunseok Hong can show his energy for South Korea.

have been called up

Tarik Tissoudali Morocco Hunseok Hong South Korea Tsuyoshi Watanabe Japan Nurio Fortuna Angola

Tarik Tissoudali has been selected for Morocco.

Union

Many defenders in the Jupiler Pro League are breathing a sigh of relief. With Mohamed Amoura, Algeria chooses to send a whirlwind to Ivory Coast. With 13 goals in 15 games, this is not an illogical choice.

Lazare Amani has been included in the selection for the host country. Union will also be without defensive strongman Koki Machida (Japan) in the coming weeks.

have been called up

Lazare Amani Ivory Coast Mohamed Amoura Algeria Koki Machida Japan

Union cannot count on whirlwind Amoura for a while.

KRC Genk

Not only in Ghent, but also at KRC Genk.

Wouter Vrancken also knew that the selection of Bilal El Khannous for Morocco was inevitable. However, in addition to their mainstay, the Limburgers also have to lend steam train Joseph Paintsil to Ghana.

Left back Joris Kayembe starts working for DR Congo. The Genkies see a fourth player heading to the Africa Cup with Alieu Fadera. The forward – involved in 5 goals in the JPL – represents Gambia.

have been called up

Bilal El Khannous Morocco Joseph Paintsil Ghana Joris Kayembe DR Congo Alieu Fadera Gambia

No Paintsil and El Khannous available in Limburg.

Club Brugge

With 15 starting spots in the competition, Raphael Onyedika can safely be called a starting player at Club Brugge. The Nigeria national coach has also noticed this.

Ronny Deila will also not be able to call on the experience of Denis Odoi in January. The 35-year-old must provide stability at the back for Ghana, because the pool there is suddenly very thin due to injuries.

have been called up

Raphael Onyedika Nigeria Denis Odoi Ghana

Onyedika will be looking for glory with Nigeria.

Anderlecht

Two options less in midfield for Brian Riemer.

Majeed Ashimeru briefly exchanges the purple-white shirt of Anderlecht for that of Ghana. Amadou Diawara was named in Guinea.

Both players were not an undisputed basic pawn in the Astridpark. Although due to the wave of injuries, Riemer can use all options in the battle at the top.

have been called up

Majeed Ashimeru Ghana Amadou Diawara Guinea

Ashimeru exchanges purple and white for a Ghanaian shirt.

Antwerp

Antwerp must be missing a link in midfield. Antwerp will have to miss midfielder for a while: Alhassan Yusuf was still selected for Nigeria.

Due to the injury of ex-Genkie and current Leicester City player Wilfred Ndidi, Yusuf can prepare for his first major tournament with his country.

has been called up

Alhassan Yusuf Nigeria

STVV

The Jupiler Pro League is missing a seasoning. STVV will secretly be disappointed that Aboubakary Koita has been called up for the African Cup of Nations in Mauritania. With 11 goals he already proved his worth for the Truienaars.

The final piece also leaves Stayen. Zion Suzuki is on the shortlist for Japan.

have been called up

Zion Suzuki Japan Aboubakary Koita Mauritania

Tastemaker Koita disappears for a while at STVV.

Standard

Despite many contenders to go to the Africa Cup – think of Bokadi (DR Congo), Balikwisha (DR Congo) and Kanga (Ivory Coast) – Standard does not have to give up anyone for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Rouches will see midfielder Aiden O’Neill leave for the Asian Cup. The Australian will look for glory with The Socceroos in Qatar.

has been called up

Aiden O’Neill Australia

Aiden O’Neill at work in the top match against Anderlecht.

Charleroi

From hero between the posts for Charleroi to that of Burkina Faso? Goalkeeper Hervé Koffi will add color to the Africa Cup with his presence. Oday Dabbagh goes to Qatar with Palestine.

have been called up

Hervé Koffi Oday Dabbagh Palestine

Hervé Koffi will not be the hero between the posts at Charleroi in the coming weeks.

KV Mechelen

Don’t look for Sandy Walsh and Mory Konaté at the friendlies during the winter break. KV Mechelen sees its midfielder play for Guinea in the Africa Cup, defender Walsh starts working for Indonesia.

have been called up

Mory Konaté Guinea Sandy Walsh Indonesia

Indonesia is counting on defender Sandy Walsh.

Westerlo

Finally, a departure from Westerlo. Rik de Mil will follow Australia’s results with an eye on the Asian Cup. Jordan Bos is part of the defensive compartment in the selection.

has been called up

Jordan Forest Australia

Rik de Mil briefly sees Jordan Bos playing in an Australian yellow shirt.

11 Belgian first division teams will be missing at least 1 player in the coming weeks. These five “lucky ones” will complete the winter internship with the entire core: OHL, RWDM, KV Kortrijk, Eupen and Cercle Brugge.