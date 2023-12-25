The drink that enabled the 38-year-old beauty to stay 51 kilos for years! Belly fat melting recipe from Yasemin Özilhan

#drink #enabled #38yearold #beauty #stay #kilos #years #Belly #fat #melting #recipe #Yasemin #Özilhan

HE IS APPLYING THE FAMOUS DOCTOR’S PROGRAM!

Socialite beauty Yasemin Özilhan, who adopted the naturopathy program of the famous doctor Kellyann Petrucci, continues to maintain her shape thanks to this special nutrition program.

NO CARBS FOR 5 DAYS!

Özilhan eats a low-carb paleo style for the first 5 days and stays away from refined sugar, milk and dairy products, grains and legumes for 21 days. Özilhan, who consumes mainly meat during this period, generally supplements his diet with non-starchy vegetables, eggs and bone broth.

DOES NOT EAT AFTER 18.00

An important detail in this healthy nutrition program is not to eat anything after 18.00 in the evening. Özilhan, who has been paying attention to his form for many years, has made it a habit to not consume anything after dinner.

THINGS TO PAY ATTENTION

He stays away from pasta, rice and floury foods.

Salt, sugar and alcohol are on the prohibited list.

He eats mostly vegetables and protein.

He consumes 2 liters of water a day.

To relieve edema, he boils cherry stalks, corn tassels, parsley and cloves and drinks them.

He eats 2 meals a day.

