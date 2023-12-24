The driver asked the cyclist to leave the bus no. 190. This is the reaction of the officials

#driver #asked #cyclist #leave #bus #reaction #officials

The incident that occurred in mid-November resulted in professional consequences for the driver of bus line 190. The passenger with the bicycle was asked to leave the vehicle. Officials later admitted that the driver should have shown the cyclist a suitable place in the vehicle.

The incident occurred in mid-November before noon on bus number 190 leaving from the Wolności stop towards Osiedle Górczewska. A passenger with a bicycle got on the bus. “There were relatively few people on the bus at that hour, so transporting the bicycle was not burdensome for anyone,” said Marek Szolc, a councilor of the Left, in an interpellation. He added that the cyclist was asked to leave by the driver.

In a December response, the city’s vice-president, Michał Olszewski, admitted that such a situation had actually occurred. “The monitoring analysis showed that the passenger with the bicycle occupied the empty space on the right side of the vehicle (smaller) because the left one was occupied by passengers. As a result, the rear wheel of the bicycle protruded beyond its outline, which could cause difficulties when getting in and out of the passengers,” wrote Olszewski .

“In the described situation, the driver should indicate to the cyclist to take the left wheel well and ask the passengers standing in it to change their seats. Due to the above, the driver’s employer, Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe, issued professional consequences to the driver,” said the vice president.

Carrying a bicycle on public transport

“You can transport a bicycle on public transport. Remember that transporting a bicycle is a privilege that should be used in exceptional circumstances, such as a bicycle breakdown or bad weather. The owner of the bicycle is obliged to release the space occupied by the bicycle at any request of a passenger in a wheelchair. disabled people or people with a stroller,” we read on the city website warszawa19115.pl.

Officials indicate that bicycle spaces on buses and trams are located opposite the second door from the driver’s or tram driver’s cabin. In the case of the metro, space for transporting bicycles is available only in the first and last doors of the train.

“When transporting a bicycle, be careful not to dirty passengers or make it difficult for others to get in and out of the vehicle. It is best to transport a bicycle outside rush hours, when public transport is not crowded. In order to ensure the safety of all passengers (including cyclists), vehicle operation, supervision traffic or ticket inspectors may issue appropriate instructions that passengers should follow,” informs the capital city hall.

“If there is a risk that traveling with a bicycle on a public transport vehicle may be inconvenient for someone, get off and choose another vehicle. Public transport should be used to transport bicycles in emergency situations, not for daily commutes or multi-person trips. If you want to combine a bicycle trip with other means of urban transport, consider using Veturilo or leaving your bike at the rack at the transfer hub,” officials sum up.