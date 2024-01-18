The driver of a bus received a fine of 31,000 lei after the police on the A1 stopped him for a check

#driver #bus #received #fine #lei #police #stopped #check

The police officers on the A1 Deva-Nădlac highway awarded a 31,000 lei penalty to a bus driver, after checking the tachograph card.

The police officers of the A1 Deva-Nădlac Highway Police Bureau stopped for control, on January 18, a bus with 12 passengers, which was traveling to Italy, driven by a 37-year-old man from the Republic of Moldova.

After checking the tachograph card, it was found that the driver was using the card issued in the name of another person, and 7 violations regarding rest times were recorded on his own card. At the same time, the card had not been downloaded in the electronic system for 57 calendar days, being 29 days past the legal deadline.

The driver of the bus was fined 31,000 lei, and the means of transport was ordered to be immobilized, until legalization.

We draw the attention of drivers of passenger and cargo vehicles that observing driving and rest times is, first of all, a preventive measure, in order to reduce the number of road accidents due to fatigue.

