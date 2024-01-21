the driver who preferred to frustrate Schumacher before winning in F1

#driver #preferred #frustrate #Schumacher #winning

The name of Michael Schumacher He is a legend in the world of Formula 1after having 7 championships in his legacy wearing the colors of Benetton (2) and Ferrari (5) and being considered one of the most emblematic pilots the team has ever had. ‘Great Circus’.

His retirement in 2013 was a hard blow for the Formula 1after his name and figure became an icon of the best category of motor sport at a planetary level and unfortunately it was in that same year that the german pilot suffered a skiing accident in the french alpsan incident that continues to this day and for more than 10 years without appearing on camera, after the damage irreversible that he suffered in the brutal fall in the snow.

However, despite the complicated moment that the family has had Schumacherit is never a bad time to remember your anecdotes in the world of Formula 1but we must not only talk about what the German achieved aboard the single-seaters of the F1but of the great deeds that he lived in the ‘Great Circus’ and the fights he had with a South American driver.

We talk about Juan Pablo Montoyaexpilot of the Formula 1 born in Bogota and who was the great rival in many races and Grand Prix during the years of competition and boom of the F1 with the name of Michael Schumacher as a referent.

Juan Pablo Montoyawho without much light managed to shine on his own in the motor world, stood in the way of Schumacher’s victories in the race on several occasions. Formula 1.

Remembered are their disputes aboard vehicles that reach impressive speeds and now, the ‘fights’ between both pilots.

There is no doubt that the Colombian rivalry Juan Pablo Montoya and the german Michael Schumacher captured the attention of fans Formula 1where the German’s winning mentality ‘collision’ head-on with the Colombian’s grit and power on more than one occasion.

The best duels between both on the court

The first of them came in the third race he registered Juan Pablo Montoya at Williamswhen in 2001 in the Brazilian Grand PrixInterlagos circuit, the Colombian dared to put his vehicle into Schumacher from quite a distance and making dangerous braking, he left no room for the person who finally finished in second place in the South American event.

The second duel between the two came in the sixth race of 2001, where the circuit A1-Ring de Austria was the scene of a ‘dangerous’ maneuver Juan Pablo Montoyaall to get rid of Schumacher and demand the most from the German pilot.

Montoya, still running out of tires on the track, demanded as much as he could from the Michael and later he ended up crossing his car Williams al Ferrari of the German, leaving the two off the track and with Schumacher obfuscated by the Colombian’s strategy to remove him from the race.

Finally and despite all the disputes that Schumacher y Montoya had throughout the season, the German became the champion of the Formula 1 in the 2001 season, while Juan Pablo finished in sixth place.

This was the fourth title of Michael in the history of the competition and the second with Ferrari.

2002 season

The new season started in the Formula 1 and so much Juan Pablo Montoya as Michael Schumacher They wanted to raise their names in the first Big prize of the campaign, the oceanic circuit of Australiawhere the thousands of attendees saw a true speed fight between both drivers, without DRS and with the legendary engines V10.

In this race, Schumacher managed to win by 18 seconds Juan Pablo Montoyawho made it clear that he would compete for everything in the 2002 season.

Already in the second event of that year, destiny was Malaysiawhere it was implemented for the first time in the history of the Formula 1 sanctions to pilots for aggressive actions on the track and it was precisely Juan Pablo Montoya who received the first punishment of this nature.

In the race he was very vehement and the Colombian was the one most punished for his actions on the track, who despite being sanctioned, finished second in the circuito Senpangin back of Ralf Schumacherpilot Ferrari and brother of Michael who finished in third place, behind his ‘enemy’ Montoya.

Despite the efforts of Juan Pablo Montoya and Williams for snatching the season from Ferrariagain the image of Michael Schumacher He emerged as the winner of the 2002 campaign and lifted his fifth trophy.

2003 season

With a new season well underway, the ninth event of the campaign arrived, the European Grand Prixwhere the circuit Nürburgringwas the ideal location for a new ‘play’ of Juan Pablo Montoya.

It turns out that at that time of the season, Montoya had the best vehicle in the championship in the hands of Williams and in a display of power and fight between the brothers Schumacher and the Colombian, Juan Pablo found nothing better than to get rid of Michael touching him on one lap and leaving him off the track for valuable seconds.

Finally, none of the three managed to win and it was Kimi Räikkönen de McLaren who was the best on the legendary European circuit, leaving second place Michael Schumacher of Ferrari in the second location already Ralf Schumacher in third place with Williamsbeing fourth Juan Pablo Montoya.

Already in the fourteenth race of 2003, the location was Italy, where the circuit Monza It was a place where the championship was defined, since Juan Pablo Montoya was only 3 points away from reaching Michael Schumacherwho was leading the season until that Grand Prix.

That was the reason why there was an intense race, with the Colombian driver fighting side by side against the German for keeping the victory.

It was an intense day where he was defined by nothingness itself, leaving Schumacher as the big winner already Montoya in second place, after arriving 52 thousandths of a second behind the pilot of Ferrari.

This victory largely sealed the sixth Formula 1 world championship for Michael Schumacherwhile Montoya finished third behind Kimi Raikkonen.

2004 season, Michael Schumacher’s last championship

The intensity has not changed in any season since the beginning of 2000, and it was in 2004 where the San Marino Grand Prix (fourth of the season), there was a real face to face where Juan Pablo Montoya broke out after Schumacher touch him and take him off the track.

At a certain point in the race, Montoya overtook in a very short curve Michaelwho touched him in the back of his vehicle and caused the Colombian to leave the track, but fortunately for him, he did not lose seconds in the race that was finally in the hands of Jenson Button, being second Schumacher and third Juan Pablo.

However, at the press conference after the race, there was a very tense moment between both legendary drivers, all of this after Juan Pablo Montoya lash out against Schumacher for his push during the competition.

Michael Schumacher apologized and stated that “I didn’t see him”to which a Montoya very confused, he said that “you have to be blind or stupid to not see me. But that’s racing.”

Finally, to close the 2004 season with a flourish in the Formula 1, Juan Pablo Montoya left a legendary and iconic overtaking in the mythical Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium (race No. 14 of 2004), where he fully accelerated his Williams to leave behind the powerful Ferrari of the German driver, the fastest car of that season.

Finally, Michael Schumacher was second behind the Italian Jarno Trulli and his Renaultwhile Montoya It sank to position No. 11 on Belgian soil.

After the brilliant and anecdotal careers of Juan Pablo Montoya con Williamsheaded towards McLaren between the 2005-2006 season, to later retire from the Formula 1 and head towards other motor categories such as Nascar, IndyCar Series and Sport prototypes (Daytona, Le-Mans, etc.).

However, their disputes will forever be remembered both on the track and at the microphones against Michael Schumacherone of the most remembered pilots of all time for his 7 championships in Formula 1.

Juan Pablo Montoya aboard his Williams.

Michael Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya.