The drivers choose the best of 2023: Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso

#drivers #choose #Verstappen #Hamilton #Alonso

The drivers choose the best of the year in the now classic ranking of these dates. The official website of the championship published this Thursday the top-10 of F1 in 2023 according to its own participants: Verstappen leads, not surprisingly, ahead of Hamilton and Alonso. Norris, Leclerc and Sainz complete the top-6. Among the popular entries in the ranking (which only shows the top ten positions), Piastri (8th) and Gasly (9th) sneak in and, with respect to 2022, both Russell and Ocon disappear. The Englishman had a very irregular year in the shadow of Hamilton, and the Frenchman went from fighting face to face with Alonso in Alpine to giving in against Gasly.

The voting mechanics are simple: each driver contributes his top-10 and points are distributed following the same configuration of the championship (25 for first, 18 for second…). 19 of the 20 drivers on the grid shared their votes (which are private). The only one who didn’t vote is Hamilton.

There are no big surprises, if anything nuances. Hamilton (2nd) is ahead of Alonso (3rd) in an even duel between the champions. The Englishman had a better car (Mercedes was second in manufacturers and Aston Martin, fifth) and was only 28 points ahead of the Spaniard. In fact, Fernando also made more podiums. Lando’s fourth does not attract too much attention either, he was one of the fittest drivers in the second half of the year and has been well regarded by his grid mates. The two Ferraris, always equal in almost all statistics, also come close to this curious classification.