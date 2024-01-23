The Drums of War Have Been Beating, These Three Conflicts Could Trigger WW3

#Drums #War #Beating #Conflicts #Trigger #WW3

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

Tuesday, 01/23/2024 14:45 IWST

Photo: Product 202 “Tsar Bomba”. SCREENSHOT SPUTNIK

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Several conflicts in the world have escalated towards World War 3. This can be seen from the new conflicts that have broken out and dragged in several large countries.

Military expert Justin Crump says the opportunity for World War 3 is starting to open up. He emphasized that unless there are significant and dramatic changes on a global scale, the world will continue to face greater risks and increasing tensions.

The words of the intelligence expert who is also the CEO of global risk analysis company Sibylline are based on various international crises, including conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and various regions in Africa and Asia.

“I don’t think this can be avoided, but in my opinion the risk is getting bigger,” he said Mail Online which is also reported ExpressTuesday (23/1/2024).

“If this doesn’t happen next year, if it doesn’t happen by the end of this decade, we’re going to have similar problems. And unless there are drastic changes to the planet, the risks will continue to increase. will continue to increase.”

The global landscape has witnessed a surge in deadly conflicts. Data held by the Peace Research Institute Oslo shows a record number of deaths related to fighting and conflict in the country in 2022.

The potential increase in this number is in line with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan to take over the island.

As the rhetoric between the two fronts becomes increasingly concerning, tensions in the Middle East also increase. There is growing concern that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine could expand and spread throughout the Arab World.

So far, the war between the two has spread to several militias such as the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is allied with Hamas. The Houthis, for example, started hijacking ships in the Red Sea to pressure the world and Israel to end attacks on Gaza.

Britain and the US have since launched missile attacks on Yemen. However, this step has not prevented the Houthi movement, which still poses a threat to global shipping.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah has launched attacks on the Jewish state to help Hamas. This raises fears of war between the group and Israel.

