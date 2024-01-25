The dry lake was full of treasures

Hundreds of ancient treasures have been found at an archaeological site called Papowo Biskupie, reports Heritage Daily. The area in Poland lies on the bed of a dried-up lake, where researchers discovered an ancient cemetery.

Archaeologists excavated 33 graves in which, in addition to human remains, they found more than 550 treasures.

Most of the finds are jewelry made of bronze, including necklaces, bracelets, and ornaments that were presumably used to embellish the clothes.

A. Fisz / Antiquity

As the new study on the findings reveals, the objects were presumably used by members of the Lusatian culture for their funeral rites. Since this ethnic group inhabited Central Europe between 1200 and 450 BC, the finds can be approximately 3200-2400 years old.

