The Dude’s bathrobe from The Big Lebowski auctioned for over €1,000 | Media and Culture

Dec 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM Update: 4 minutes ago

It is probably the most famous bathrobe in the world: the light brown dressing gown that Jeff Bridges wore in the feature film The Big Lebowski. The piece of film history was auctioned on Saturday evening for 169,000 US dollars, equivalent to 158,860 euros.

The bathrobe was one of 257 items from the bowling film that went under the hammer. For almost 160,000 euros, the highest bidder also received the white T-shirt that The Dude, played by Bridges, wore under the bathrobe.

Other memorabilia from the film auctioned included The Dude’s sunglasses that fetched $88,900, a signed bowling ball rack ($16,250), and autographed pins (ranging from $3,575 to $9,100).

The safe was organized by Julien’s Auctions, which this week also offered items from other well-known Hollywood films. Last Thursday, for example, the mechanical head of alien ET fetched $635,000.

On Friday, Bruce Lee’s nunchucks were removed from the film Fist of Fury auctioned for $162,000. Sunday’s auction will include items of clothing from Princess Diana and Audrey Hepburn.

Beeld: Getty Images

