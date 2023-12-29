the duo with the most matches in the “Australian Open” list – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

#duo #matches #Australian #Open #list #Tennis #Sportacentrs.com

As already reported, Ostapenko and Kichenoka will continue to play together in 2024.

The organizers of the first “Grand Slam” of the year have published the 57 duets of the doubles tournament, where the first number was awarded to the Americans Koko Goff and Džesika Pegula, and the 11th place was allocated to the Latvian-Ukrainian tandem.

Alyona Ostapenko (Latvia) / Ludmila Kichenok (Ukraine) 122 (75-47) Nicola Melikar-Martinez (USA) / Elena Peres (Australia) 96 (58-38) Caroline Garcia (France) / Kristina Mladenovic (France) 86 (65) -21) Koko Goff (USA) / Jessica Pegula (USA) 77 (54-23) Miju Kato (Japan) / Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia) 74 (43-31)

Ostapenko and Kichenok

As already reported, the seven-time “Grand Slam” champions Barbora Krejčikova/Kateržina Sinakova (Czech Republic) have concluded cooperation (balance 188-59). Krejcikova has agreed with the German Laura Siegemund, but Sinakova will play with the Australian Storma Hunter in the future (their record is 7-1).

Another potentially strong duo will be Belgian Eliza Mertens and Taiwanese Suwei Sei, who previously played together only in 2021 (22-8).

On January 14, the first “Grand Slam” of the new year will begin in the Australian city of Melbourne.

