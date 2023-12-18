The Dutch economy is expected to grow barely next year Economy

#Dutch #economy #expected #grow #barely #year #Economy

Dec 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM Update: 40 minutes ago

Both this year and next year there is hardly any economic growth in our country. This causes unemployment to rise. The government may also be short of cash. The good news is that inflation is decreasing somewhat.

This is the conclusion of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) in the autumn estimate published on Monday. This year the economy is barely making any progress, with a minimum increase of 0.1 percent. Next year, this is expected to be followed by a small growth of 0.3 percent.

The Dutch economy has not been doing well for some time. For example, there has been a small contraction in each of the past three quarters. The current quarter and the first half of 2024 are also probably not that good.

Government expenditure in particular is keeping the economy somewhat stable. This mainly concerns measures to prevent the purchasing power of households from collapsing too much.

DNB expects growth again in the second half of next year. The following year will probably also be somewhat better, with a growth of 1 percent. The financial regulator does report that the forecasts are uncertain, partly because new problems may arise worldwide. A recent example of this is the war between Israel and Hamas.

High interest rates and Chinese problems slow down the economy

The fact that the Dutch economy is having such a hard time is partly due to declining world trade. For example, the Chinese economy – the second in the world – is faltering due to, among other things, a persistent real estate crisis.

In addition, many countries have increased their interest rates. For example, central banks in the EU and the United States have raised interest rates unprecedentedly. They wanted to curb inflation.

That seems to work somewhat. Inflation in our country has been past its peak for some time now and many prices are also rising less rapidly in other countries. DNB assumes that inflation in the Netherlands will be 4.1 percent this year. Next year there will be an average price increase of 2.9 percent, with a monetary depreciation of 2.2 percent the following year.

Not only interest rate policy plays a role in this, falling prices for gas and electricity also help. These increased sharply in 2022, especially because Russia cut off the gas supply to Western Europe. But the market has now recovered reasonably well.

To clarify, decreasing inflation only means that prices are rising less quickly, not that they are falling.

Unemployment is rising despite tight conditions

Unemployment will rise in the coming years. Now 3.6 percent of potential workers are still at home. Next year this will rise to 4.0 percent and the following year to 4.2 percent.

Although unemployment is rising, it remains relatively low. This is due to the persistent shortage on the labor market. For some time now, there have been more vacancies than job seekers, a situation that did not or hardly occur in the past.

Treasury is hit

DNB expects that the treasury will be less well filled in the coming years. The pain is mainly due to the higher interest rates on government debt. But other expenditure, for example on defense, also puts pressure on the budget.

Partly as a result, the government could end up with a budget deficit of almost 3 percent in 2025, the maximum allowed by the EU. By then, the government will also have to deal with additional expenditure on, among other things, aging population, healthcare and climate.

According to DNB, a new cabinet would do well to keep the budget deficit limited. This leaves room to make major expenditures in the event of a setback or crisis.