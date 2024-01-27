The Dutch far-right, which is preparing to form a government, has already been deceived by its potential allies

#Dutch #farright #preparing #form #government #deceived #potential #allies

At first glance, and especially when looking at Dutch politics from afar, it seems that the radical right-wing (extreme right-wing) anti-immigration Freedom Party (PVV) and its leader, Geert Wilders, is in an extremely favorable position. The party not only won the November 2023 elections, but also increased its popularity since then, according to opinion polls compiled by Politico.

The political party known worldwide for its anti-Islamism was the relative winner in the end-of-autumn voting with only 23.5 percent of the votes, but since then the PVV has risen to 29 percent on the popularity lists. In other words, the well-known phenomenon of “pulling voters to the winner” prevails – regardless of any other factors, the successful party attracts voters who are unsure or disillusioned with other parties. Of course, this effect usually only takes effect in the months after the elections, since the political forces that come to the government usually lose their support after the first euphoric months, when, for example, they are forced to take unpopular measures.

In the Netherlands, however, the situation is special: the relative winner of the elections, Wilders, and his party are almost as far from forming a government even this January as they were after his election success last November. While the Freedom Party gained strength after the vote, the three other strongest parties following the election are stagnating. or lose their voting base. One of the biggest losers, however, is the conservative-liberal People’s Party, the VVD, the largest government force that has ruled the Netherlands since 2010. They finished in third place in November with 15.2 percent, but the party that has determined the life of the country for thirteen years can expect only 11 percent at the beginning of 2024. The party has been gone for half a year Mark Rutte is led, but by the Turkish-Kurdish origin, who once escaped from Turkey to Greece by water as a child Dylan Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

Yesilgöz took part in the elections, but his party may not be far from power. The politician would be willing to team up with the anti-immigration Freedom Party of Geert Wilders in some way, even as an external supporter of a future coalition. Recently, however, he also found himself in an awkward position after his party’s upper house faction (which seems more liberal than conservative) peppered not only Yesilgöz, but also the far-right Wilders.

The VVD faction in the Upper House just passed the law on the distribution of 35,000 refugees within the Netherlands on Tuesday, together with the majority of the Upper House. Wilders said of the previously announced position of the upper house faction of the People’s Party: “we have a big problem”. For the Freedom Party, which is known for its anti-immigration, the adoption of a law on the distribution of refugees is practically considered a political provocation, especially if it is done by a future coalition partner (who is offering external support).

According to the adopted law, for example, one of the South Holland municipalities, Westland, located west of The Hague, must accept 500 – according to recent news, 700 – refugees, while they have already given shelter to 1,500 Ukrainian citizens. Moreover, the law does not apply to Ukrainians, so it is not surprising that Westland, with a population of 110,000, protested against it and is threatening not to implement the provision.

We could also say that by unanimously voting for the legislation, the upper house faction of the People’s Party failed Wilders, but for the time being it seems more like a political prank. But it does not bode well, whether the conservative-liberal party supports a future coalition from the outside or formally enters into a government cooperation led by Wilders. Wilders didn’t even dare to comment on the details of the decision on immigration, saying in general that it was “horribly bad news”.

REMKO DE WAAL / ANP / AFP Geert Wilders arrives for a meeting of the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB factions in The Hague, Netherlands on January 25, 2024.

Before Yesilgöz, the VVD and the governments based on the power of the People’s Party had been led since 2010 by Mark Rutte, who announced in July of last year that he was resigning as head of government, and then talked about possibly becoming a teacher. Recently, he philosophized that he still teaches two hours a week as a hobby, but if necessary, he is ready to take the task more seriously. But he doesn’t really want to be a teacher.

Although he didn’t even run in the general elections in November, there are more and more reports that if Rutte were to leave the executive prime ministership, he could be the new Secretary General of NATO. Rutte himself spoke out about this, which he later regretted, saying that he should not have shown himself to be so ambitious.

Probably for Rutte’s international post Viktor Orban he would be the least pleased, since the Dutch politician was already considered one of his toughest opponents in the European Union. In the past fourteen years, they have had a chance to clash, as both have been sitting in the velvet chair of their country’s prime minister since 2010.

Since his resignation as acting prime minister last summer, Rutte has been “actively” in politics, and moreover, he does not act as a “regular” executive at the head of his country. In mid-January, the news arrived that the Netherlands provided – “non-operational” – support for British and American military actions in the Red Sea. International forces launched an attack against the Huszi because they are endangering one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. At X, Rutte explained why his country participated (rather only symbolically) in the American-British action: for the Netherlands, as a “navy nation”, the free safety of sea routes is of fundamental importance.

Arab sources point more clearly to Dutch interests than this lofty formulation: Rotterdam is Europe’s largest port, and its traffic could in principle be seriously affected by the closure of the Red Sea. In fact, the impossibility of the route through the Red Sea may even increase the role of Rotterdam, since if the Red Sea is not navigable, trade will be transferred to the Atlantic Ocean. Thus, the destinations of ships departing from the Far East can be the ports of the Atlantic region, such as Rotterdam in the Netherlands, instead of the ports of the Mediterranean Sea – which is now really in trouble.

In any case, the action against the 20 may suggest that Rutte was indeed seriously aiming for the post of NATO Secretary General. Rutte also discussed the situation in Gaza with the Egyptian president on the phone in the past few days. with Abdel-Fattah ez-Sizí. The Netherlands does not withdraw itself from world political events, as the commander-in-chief of the country’s forces spoke at the end of December about the need to prepare for a possible clash with Russia.

The Dutch government has obviously remained active even though it no longer has a parliamentary majority, as the country is used to long-lasting government crises. In 2021-2022, for example, it took a record 299 days to form the government coalition in the Western European state.

PHIL NIJHUIS / ANP / AFP Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at the Binnenhof for the weekly cabinet meeting on November 3, 2023.

However, if we take a closer look at Dutch politics, the situation of the far-right or radical right-wing Freedom Party and its leader, Geert Wilders, is far from “cheerful”. Everyone in The Hague knows that practically only a four-party coalition will be able to govern the country. These four parties:

Wilders PVV-je,

Yesilgöz VVD-je,

also the winner of last spring’s provincial elections, i.e. the ruling party (BBB)

and presumably the NSC, that is Pieter Omtzigt“Reform-Christian Democrat”-oriented party of the New Social Contract.

To what extent these parties will work together in a formal coalition, or if some of them would support a minority government, it is still far from clear.

In principle, Wilders’ party seems inevitable with the 37 mandates it has won, as the Freedom Party can claim almost a quarter of the parliamentary seats. For the time being, it seems that the part of the People’s Party loyal to Yesilgöz would (apparently) join a government coalition or its external support, so even after 13 years, the VVD would not have to completely leave the cabinet – or its “surroundings”. But in fact they are also using tactics, as can be seen in the debates about the distribution of immigrants and the actions of the Upper House faction against the party leadership.

The ruling party, BBB, won the provincial elections last year (and thus obtained the most seats in the upper house, the Senate, by proxy), but it performed relatively poorly in the November, more important, lower house vote. Despite this, he is very fond of the coalition, since the representation of farmers would be much more effective as a governing party. Thus, the BBB seems to be the least problematic party for Wilders.

The situation was complicated with the new party, the Christian Democratic-rooted NSC, which at the beginning of last fall was still a strong candidate for the elections, but by the end of the fall, the protest voters (voters opposed to the existing political system) moved further from the NSC to the Wilders. In no small part, the escalation of the conflict in Gaza could have been one of the reasons for this shift – we wrote about this in detail earlier.

Although NSC was far from as successful as they had hoped in September-October, their results in November still put them in a key position. Currently, it mostly depends on them and their party chairman and founder, Peter Omtzigt, whether there will be a four-party coalition in the Netherlands, because the other three parties are already more or less inclined towards this.

However, Omtzigt is holding back for the time being, asking the Wilders for more and more guarantees that they will not violate the constitution and the rule of law once they are in government.

Wilders is trying to meet the demands. In January, he withdrew the Freedom Party’s legislative proposals to ban the Koran and ban the construction of mosques. He also withdrew the draft legislation that would have imposed a five-year prison sentence for possessing the Koran, would have restricted the voting rights of certain persons with multiple citizenships in the Netherlands, and in the case of suspicion of terrorism, those affected he could have been imprisoned without a judicial decision.

The Freedom Party therefore made serious gestures, although of course they did not say that they had renounced their plans forever, but they do not consider this to be relevant “for now”. But the other parties did not reward this with bursting enthusiasm. Especially the leader of the left-wing PvdA, the Labor Party, which is expected to remain in the opposition, Frans Timmermans doubts Wilders’ promises, but more importantly, the NSC is the most hesitant of the potential coalition partners.

Paradoxically, the American right-wing media, Fox News, points to the cause of distrust: Wilders practically wrapped the “suspension” of his most radical plans in blackmail. For example, he signaled that he would withdraw his country’s apology for the institution of slavery if a government coalition was not formed. (The apology Vilmos Sándor the Dutch king had previously done it on behalf of the Western European state, but this gesture was actually prepared by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.)

According to Fox News, this is how Wilders wants to persuade the other three parties to form a coalition. In addition, the leader of the Freedom Party knows that the apology was not so popular among the Dutch population, so while he backed away from banning the Koran, he is trying to retain his radical voters.

All of this shows that Wilders has made gestures, but it will not be enough, and it is not yet clear how he can guarantee the constitutional standards that the NSC primarily wants from him. So for the time being, uncertainty remains in the Netherlands. In addition, the parties’ trust in each other has not strengthened in recent weeks. Thus, it is completely unpredictable what will happen in the Western European country, but in the meantime, Mark Rutte happily continues to govern as executive director “instead of and alongside” teaching.

PHIL NIJHUIS / ANP / AFP Outgoing Secretary of State (Asylum and Migration) Eric van der Burg during the Senate debate on the so-called dispersion bill on January 16, 2024. With the new law, the government distributes asylum seekers across the country.

The careers of several up-and-coming politicians also started from previous government parties that failed in the elections

The career of Geert Wilders, the leader of the extreme Freedom Party, once started from the party of Mark Rutte and Dilan Yesilgöz. Wilders was not only a simple member, but also a member of parliament and even for a short time a spokesperson for the conservative-liberal VVD, the People’s Party. In a parliamentary debate in 2019, Wilders called Rutte his mentor, which caused a lot of excitement not only in the parliament, but apparently Wilders and Rutte – the prime minister who has ruled the country since 2010 – also had a good laugh. (Even someone who doesn’t speak Dutch can understand the gestures in this video.)

In fact, Wilders said that Rutte could show more respect for his former mentor. Also a member of the ruling VVD since 2010 – although not in such high positions as Wilders – was the pro-farmer senate faction leader, Ilona Lagas, who was a politician in the People’s Party until 2021. The ruling party, the BBB, won the provincial elections last year by surprise, and since the provinces delegate the senators, the BBB also has the most seats in the 75-member upper house, sixteen.

In recent years, the leader of the NSC party, Pieter Omtzig, has also emerged from the Christian Democratic CDA, which has been governing together with the VVD and suffered a heavy defeat in the November elections. His father-in-law, who promises political renewal, has been a member of parliament for the CDA almost without interruption since 2003. He left this party in 2021 and operated as an independent for two years, then last summer he founded his own party called the New Social Contract (NSC).