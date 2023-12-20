the “Earth Door” can be heard opening

#Earth #Door #heard #opening

There is a sound like a door slamming under the Reykjanes peninsula, accompanied by a violent banging and sometimes a crash. These are the sounds that travel through the Earth’s crust as magma erupts upward to the surface.

Seismologists have been closely monitoring this southern part of Iceland since early November, when they noticed a sharp increase in earthquake activity near Grindavik. He has calmed down in recent weeks. However, on Monday, December 18, around 9 p.m. local time, just before the magma erupted to the surface, a symphony of seismic noise was suddenly heard.

Witnesses said they saw the sky light up bright red and smoke billow into the air as a long fissure opened and lava erupted. Fortunately, around 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik, just 4 km away, in November, but the eruption was visible even from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, some 42 km away.

But Suzan van der Lee, another 4,800 km away, experienced the eruption in a very different way. From her office at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, USA, she heard a sudden crash, like a brief shower of hail on a tin roof before a much louder explosion.

Seismologist S.Van der Lee recently participated in an international conference of geologists in San Francisco, where the Reykjanes earthquakes were discussed. She leads a project that aims to convert seismic signals traveling through the Earth into audible sound. This project allows the public to listen to the rumble and crackle of our planet through the Earthtunes app.

“It’s a powerful way to convey the immense power of the Earth.” “An earthquake signal that sounds like a door slamming is actually a ‘door slamming’ inside the Earth, where the door is about a thousand times bigger than our usual door,” says S. Van der Lee.

She says that we can imagine a sliding door 1 km by 2 km in size suddenly slamming shut.

In early December, active earthquake activity under the Reykjanes Peninsula appeared to have subsided somewhat after the tremors in November. Audio recordings of the signals recorded by a seismographic station north of Reykjavík revealed sounds similar to the crunching of ice cubes, someone’s persistent knocking on a door, and the occasional slamming of a door.

Describing it, Ms Van der Lee said “the activity is overwhelming, exciting and terrifying”.

December 18 9 p.m. a series of earthquakes began in Icelandic times. A little over an hour later, a rapidly expanding fissure opened northeast of Grindavik, pouring lava at hundreds of cubic meters per second. At the north end of the fissure, fountains of lava erupted, and on either side of the fissure, a burst of glowing molten rock spread.

December 19 at 3 p.m. the crack widened to about 4 km in length and ran in a southwesterly direction towards the outskirts of the town of Grindavik.

S. Van der Lee says that the sudden growth of the crack can be heard in the records recorded by the seismographic equipment. “Later it becomes quieter because the fissure is already more or less formed and allows magma to flow freely to the surface without breaking up more of the crust,” she says.

But listening to these sonic recordings of seismic activity can provide valuable insights to scientists studying such eruptions.

“Typically, seismologists visualize ground motion data in graphs called seismograms. Translating chunks of data into an audio spectrum is a unique and complementary way to get a first impression of the entire data. It helps you explore data and discover new signal types or signal sequences.

With Earthtunes, earthquakes that are not immediately visible in the data can often be heard. Of course, the Icelandic Meteorological Service applies filters and other data transformations to find and visualize these signals, so they do not go unnoticed even when they are not visible in the original data,” says van der Lee.

Although the eruption is unlikely to cause such widespread disruption to air travel, Icelandic officials have warned that seismic activity from the eruption could continue for months.

