The earthquake recorded in Chile 60 years ago is still remembered today: the tsunami hit both Hawaii and Japan | Life

#earthquake #recorded #Chile #years #remembered #today #tsunami #hit #Hawaii #Japan #Life
Aa A + A – Reset
Report an error
The 9.5-magnitude earthquake’s zone extended from 500 to 1,000 km along the coast of Chile.
This earthquake is named after the city of Valdivia, which was the most affected by the natural disaster.
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$