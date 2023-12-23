The Earth’s core fluctuates and that affects the length of our days | Science

#Earths #core #fluctuates #affects #length #days #Science

Scientists have observed that the Earth’s core fluctuates. Each wobbly movement lasts 8.5 years and the wobble affects the length of the days, according to research published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Something special is happening under our feet. The rotation of the Earth’s inner core does not coincide with the rotation of the Earth’s mantle. This creates a fluctuation that affects the movement of the poles and even the length of our days.

The Earth’s core is the center of our planet. It is a ball of mainly iron and nickel and has a diameter of 2,440 kilometers. Surrounding it is the outer core, which consists of liquid metal. This is about 2,260 kilometers thick. The outer core is located beneath the mantle.

According to the researchers, there is a minimal difference between the rotation of the inner core and the Earth’s mantle: about 0.17 degrees. The mass within the Earth’s core may also not be distributed entirely evenly, they argue. And that is important, because the structure of the earth, for example, contributes to how long a day is.

Several factors can influence Earth’s rotation time

For example, the rotation of the Earth’s core and mantle can influence the rotation of the entire Earth. This rotation can also influence the magnetic field that protects the Earth against cosmic radiation.

Scientists currently assume that the Earth’s rotation time is ‘fixed’. This means that our planet completes a full rotation on its axis every 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4.0916 seconds. One rotation of the Earth equals one day on this planet.

But there are (small) variations in that running time due to the observed fluctuation. The atmosphere, seasons, the movement of continents and the melting of glaciers can also influence the length of a day.

Research into the Earth’s core and mantle has been conducted for decades. But that research is proving difficult. It is impossible to drill 6,000 kilometers to the innermost point of the Earth to look for evidence. Scientists therefore have to rely on data from seismic waves that pass through the center of the Earth.

