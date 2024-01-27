The Eastern Stars defeated the Tigres del Licey

#Eastern #Stars #defeated #Tigres #del #Licey

Las Eastern Stars They won 4-3 against the Licey Tigers to cause the seventh match from Serie Final of the Dominican winter ball for the 2023-24 season, dedicated to the journalist Onfalia Morillo.

The orientals defined the game in the sixth inning with a rally of three runs, to take command of the game 4-1. The offensive hero for the winning team was Robinson Cannonwhich connected a couple of double and a single in four opportunities, with an RBI.

Victory causes seventh match of the series, which will be held at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in the city of San Pedro de Macorís starting at 7:30 pm this Saturday

pitching duel between the openers

Los veteran pitchers dominican rights Esmil Rogers and César Valdez engaged in a pitching duel until the sixth inning. Rogers pitched five innings in which he allowed four hits and one earned run, walked two and struck out five batters, earning the win. For the Tigers, Valdez worked for five innings, allowed four hits and two earned runs, walked one and struck out three, and took the loss.

Neftalí Feliz achieved a two-inning save in which he allowed two hits and struck out two opposing batters.

Los most notable

For the Stars; Robinson Cannon 4-3 2H2 1CE; Dairon Blanco 4-2 1CA and Yangervis Solarte 2-1 1CE.

For the Tigers; Yadiel Hernández 3-1 H4 1CA 2CE; Luis Barrera 3-2 and Emilio Bonifacio 3-1 1CA.

As they scored

4th entry. The first run of the game was driven in by Robinson Cannon with a double to left field, which drove in Dairon Blanco. (EO 1 L 0).

5th entry. Gustavo Núñez hit a hit that pushed Emilio Bonifacio. (EO 1 L 1).

6th entrance. Miguel Sanó was hit with the bases loaded, Raimel Tapia noted. (EO 2 L 1).

6th entrance. Yangervis Solarte walked, scored Robinson Cannon. (EO 3 L 1).

6th entrance. Webster Rivas hit a sacrifice fly, Lewin Díaz scored. (EO 4 L 1).

6th entrance. Yadiel Hernández hit a two-run home run, Francisco Mejía scored. (EO 4 L 3)