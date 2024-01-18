The EC Pustertal is coming to Villach: The “Adlers” want to celebrate their third win in a row! – EC iDM heat pumps VSV

#Pustertal #coming #Villach #Adlers #celebrate #win #row #iDM #heat #pumps #VSV

The decisive phase in the win2day ICE Hockey League is inexorably approaching: Tomorrow, Friday, HC Pustertal will be in the “Adlerhorst” (Stadthalle Villach, start: 7:15 p.m., live stream on live.ice) in the fight for direct playoff qualification .hockey and on Radio Kärnten). EC iDM Heat Pumps VSV head coach Marcel Rodman: “We have won two games recently, but it is just as important to me that we slowly find our game and implement our system better and better. Above all, we have become more consistent defensively. At the same time, we continue to work hard to take the next steps in our development. We want to get three points tomorrow against Pustertal!”

With the EC iDM Heat Pumps VSV and the HC Pustertal, two teams that have recently been quite successful are meeting. The Italians won four of their last five duels, and VSV emerged victorious three times. The direct comparison between VSV and Pustertal is absolutely positive: 9:4 wins for VSV. The starting situation is even more positive when you look at the last duel at the end of December in Brunico, when VSV turned a 0:3 into a 6:3 victory. The match winner at that time was Alexander Rauchwald with a hat trick.

For both the VSV, which is currently in fourth place in the table, and the Pustertaler, it is about direct playoff qualification: the fourth-placed “Adler” are only five points apart from the eighth-placed Pustertaler. With a VSV win, the lead over the South Tyroleans could be extended to eight points and take another important step towards direct play-off qualification.

Defender Alex Wall is also ready for tomorrow’s duel against the South Tyroleans: The blue and white defender has so far scored 5 goals and 15 assists in 37 games. That corresponds to 0.54 points per game, a strong value for a defender who is also very solid defensively. Wall is also the defender with Mark Katic who has the lowest goals conceded rate in the blue-white team. Alex Wall: “We are implementing our new system better and better. Specifically, we are trying to play faster, especially from the defensive, to initiate attacks more quickly and thus be more dangerous in the transition game. We’re also more compact defensively, but we have to keep working hard to be in top shape for the play-offs! ”

From today’s perspective, VSV head coach Marcel Rodman can rely on the entire squad. Marco Richter, who was recently injured, is also fit for action again. There will be the following change in the line-up: Benjamin Lanzinger will move to the second line of attack alongside Kevin Hancock and Elias Wallenta.

win2day ICE Hockey League:

EC iDM heat pumps VSV – HC Pustertal

Friday, January 19, 2024; Villach town hall, start: 7:15 p.m

Live stream on live.ice.hockey and on Radio Kärnten with live broadcasts

