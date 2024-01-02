The EC will closely monitor Bulgaria for wages and the real estate market

Bulgaria is not among the EU countries with registered macroeconomic balances, but its economy faces risks that may deepen. The continued growth in property prices, household loans, and the risk of losing price competitiveness are causing concern.

This is the assessment of the European Commission in the annual Alert Mechanism Report, which assesses the risk of macroeconomic imbalances in the member countries. For 11 countries, in-depth reviews will be prepared in 2024 due to imbalances recorded in 2023 – Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

Concerns about Bulgaria’s price competitiveness are intensifying, warns the EC. In 2022, labor costs rose sharply after several years of smoother growth. Wage growth in 2024 is expected to slow compared to 2022, but is the highest in the EU in recent years. This dynamic reflects a stagnant labor market and ongoing processes of economic convergence.

According to this indicator, our country is next to Latvia and Poland, the growth of labor costs is even greater in Estonia, Hungary and Lithuania.

Inflation in our country is defined as significantly above the average in the Eurozone and the EU as a whole.

The rise in property prices in Bulgaria raises concerns, according to the authors of the report. Prices have grown at a slower pace than incomes since 2013, but are overvalued by about 8%. Price growth is beginning to slow along with a decrease in sales volume, but price levels remain high. The real estate market is overvalued not only in Bulgaria – the EC also reports such a problem in Spain, Latvia, Portugal and Slovenia.

Bulgaria is among the EU countries with debt below the 60% of GDP threshold along with Malta, Poland and Slovakia, but the deficits in these countries are high and will exceed 3% of GDP in forecasts for 2023 and 2024, contributing to worsening and of the debt, the report states. The share of household debt to GDP falls to 23% in 2022, but the non-performing loan ratio remains a concern at 4% in mid-2023.

