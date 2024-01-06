The eighth victim of the fire at Ferma Dacilor was identified: an 11-year-old child – press

#eighth #victim #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #identified #11yearold #child #press

Criminalists have also identified the last victim the fire at Ferma Dacilorit is about an 11-year-old child, Petre Ene, who died alongside his 16-year-old brother, Luca, and their father, Lucian, reports Observer Newsciting sources.

Daci farm after the fire Photo: ISU Prahova via Agerpres

HotNews reported on December 26 that one of the victims would be Luca Ene, a legitimate player in the Under 17 group of the Army Sports Club.

Steaua wrote then that a brother of Luca, Matei, also registered with the CSA, was admitted to the hospital together with their mother, while “Luca, his father and the youngest brother, Petru, are on the list of missing persons”.

Thus, the complete list of victims: Ene Petru, Ene Luca, Dinicu Victor (all three minors), Lucian Ene, Gavrila Anca, Marinescu Adrian, Băiceanu Vlad, Andrei Niţescu, according to the Observer.

Prahov prosecutors concluded the on-site investigation following the fire that consumed the Dacilor Farm on December 29, saying that the eighth victim was not found, but bone fragments were identified and sent to the laboratory for examination.

The victims were identified based on DNA evidence.

Prosecutors handling the case argued that the hostel operated by systematically breaking the law.

The chances that the victims of the fire at “Ferma Dacilor” could be saved were almost non-existent, given the many problems that the guesthouse had, which was connected to the electricity supply network from a water pump owned by an individual. having a power of 8.00 Kw, insufficient to support a boarding house, the prosecutors say in the document with the arrest proposal.

The electrical installations of the Dacian Farm were undersized

The electricity installations of Ferme Dacilor were so undersized that it was necessary to build a new transformer station to cover the entire consumption requirement, according to a response from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) to HotNews.ro’s request.

ANRE says that it received complaints from the representatives of the guesthouse, in May, regarding the existence of voltage fluctuations in the network and asked the energy distributor in the area, DEER (formerly Electrica Distribucie), to check the situation.

DEER discovered that the guest house was actually getting its power from a point of consumption 650 meters away, which had a water pump permit and connection certificate for a residential house with photovoltaic panels, when in fact it needed of an entire transformer station to cover its consumption.

The Dacian farm is powered by a 650-meter cable

In the response to HotNews.ro, ANRE specifies that it received a complaint, in May 2023, from Alina Florentina Cealâcu, formulated on behalf of the company Ferma Dacilor Production, complaining about inconveniences caused by the low voltage level at the place of consumption in Gura Vadului commune, Tohani township, Main street no. 76B.

ANRE asked the distributor in that area, DEER, to urgently take the necessary measures to ensure the quality of electricity distributed at that point of consumption and to monitor the voltage curve for at least seven days, then to send ANRE and the plaintiff the results of the monitoring.

On June 28, DEER informed ANRE and the plaintiff that the energy supply to that place of consumption is made through a three-phase connection, connected to the low-voltage electrical network according to a technical connection notice issued in 2014 for the objective “water pump ”, connected to the Tohan Sat substation, the approved power being 8 kW.

DEER stated that, on May 29, 2023, it issued a connection certificate for the objective “housing plus photovoltaic power plant”, the power being also 8 kW. Although the connection certificate stated that the connection of other users is not allowed, the farm is supplied from here through a 650-meter-long installation.

Furthermore, DEER showed that the farm had submitted a request to connect to the grid in 2022 for a new place of consumption, i.e. an agro-tourist guesthouse, but in order to cover the consumption needs, it was necessary to build a new transformer station.

Cornel Dinicu, remanded in custody

On Wednesday evening, the magistrates of the Ploiesti Court accepted the proposal of preventive arrest made by the prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Prahova Court on behalf of the controversial businessman Cornel Dinicu, the one who founded and actually manages the Ferma Dacilor tourist complex in Tohani.

The administrators of the pension’s documents, Adrian Vitomir Ristin and Adelina Elena Ilie, received house arrest warrants. All three are accused of the crime of culpable destruction that resulted in a disaster. ​The businessman Cornel Dinicu, who founded and managed the Ferma Dacilor tourist complex, and the two administrators in the documents contested the arrest warrants.

Three other people are being prosecuted in this file for crimes of intellectual forgery and continuous abuse of office. It is about the former mayor of Gura Vadului commune, Constantin Lungu, the current mayor, Nicolae Marius Sora, and an official from the urban planning service of Gura Vadului City Hall. After the hearings that took place on Tuesday evening, the three left without any preventive measures being taken against them. They are accused that, under the conditions in which the constructions in the composition of the Dacilor Farm were erected, during the years 2013-2014, without a construction permit, in 2020 they issued a certificate of attestation of the building/extension of the construction, “attesting facts or circumstances inconsistent with the truth”.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Prahova Court had proposed the preventive arrest of the three, showing that the guesthouse did not comply with any safety rules.

The statements made by Cornel Dinicu before the court

In front of the court, Cornel Dinicu argued that the occurrence of the fire in the conditions alleged by the Prosecutor’s Office is excluded, saying that he wants to find out exactly what happened there, according to Antena 3.

He also said in court that he is going through a drama, especially since his 11-year-old son also died in the fire.

“It is the advance payment and an advance punishment for many lives and I am interested in elucidating this mystery as long as I know that I have done all the due diligence in such a way as to ensure any security conditions even in addition to those required by the ISU.” argued the businessman.

There are no indications that the fire was set intentionally at Ferma Dacilor

Cornel Dinicu claimed that the fire was set intentionally, and the prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Prahova Court say, in a statement sent on Wednesday, that they do not rule out any hypothesis, but that there are no indications that the fire was set by a criminal hand:

“The ongoing criminal investigation does not exclude any of the circumstances that could have been the basis of the fire outbreak (probable cause of the fire), in this sense, criminal investigation documents have been carried out to clarify the concrete circumstances that led to the initiation of the burning process.

However, the evidence administered so far has not revealed any evidence to confirm the hypothesis of an arson fire (arson caused as a result of an intentional human action), the investigations to be carried out in the case having the role of establishing up to the degree of certainty including the probable cause of the fire”.

No notices for a decade

Cornel Dinicu, the owner of the Ferma Dacilor boarding house in Tohani, wrote a “public confession” on Facebook, in which he talks about his life, his family, his attempts in business and reiterates that the fire was set by “a criminal hand”, waiting – to be arrested after the funeral of his son who died in the fire.

We remind you that seven people – three children and four adults – died in the fire that engulfed the guesthouse in Tohani village, Prahova county on Tuesday, while an eighth victim is still being searched for. The guesthouse operated for a decade without building, fire safety and accommodation permits.

The Ferma Dacilor tourist complex operated for a decade without the necessary approvals. According to the official website of the Tohani tourist complex, the foundations of the business were laid in 2013, which was also confirmed by Cornel Dinicu, the entrepreneur who presents himself as the owner of the business, even if he does not appear in the documents of the company that controls the guesthouse.

The management of the Department for Emergency Situations presented, on Friday, the first conclusions following the control made after the tragedy at Ferma Dacilor, control that revealed serious irregularities at ISU Prahova.

The fire alarm center at Ferma Dacilor was not functional, and at the inspection made by the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate in 2019, the boarding house should have been closed, State Secretary Raed Arafat said on Friday. Another conclusion of the control is that the first deputy head of ISU Prahova, who controlled the boarding house even though he had no duties, modifies the control plans according to his own interests.

According to the deputy head of the IGSU, Benone Duduc, the former first deputy of the ISU Prahova had abusive behavior, he put pressure on the inspectors regarding the controls they should have done, modified the control plans and set the sanctions based on interests be applied. Also, the former first deputy of ISU Prahova was part of the team that did the last control at Ferma Dacilor, in the summer of 2019, although he had no duties, he was also the one who determined that only one sanction should be applied, with all that the lack of authorizations was discovered. “Considering the seriousness of these facts, we have agreed and will order the transmission of the report, after completion, to the criminal investigation bodies,” said the head of the IGSU.

The Department for Emergency Situations dismissed the head of the Prevention Inspection from ISU Prahova and announced that it will notify the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the control activity that the prevention inspectors carried out in 2019.

The head of ISU Prahova, colonel Nicolae Tudoroiu, requested his release from office “so that there are no suspicions regarding the investigation” launched at this institution. He was in charge of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations since May 2023.

READ ALSO: