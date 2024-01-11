The El Niño phenomenon will continue until April-June

The El Niño climate phenomenon is expected to last for several months, with a 73 percent chance that the phenomenon will subside between April and June, reported, citing the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). .

El Niño is a natural warming of surface waters in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean, which causes climatic extremes around the world, BTA reported.

The phenomenon can cause wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts and affects markets, especially developing ones, which are most exposed to fluctuations in food and energy prices.

The prices of basic food products in Brazil, for example, have started to increase after a decline in agricultural production blamed on El Niño.

Ecuador imposed energy rationing because of the drought caused by the phenomenon.

El Niño often brings warmer and wetter winters that can lead to heavy snowfall and power outages.

Over the past 10 years, the U.S. has seen a 20 percent increase in power outages during the winter months with an active El Niño.

Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Agency said there was a 40 percent chance the phenomenon would last until late spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

A few days ago, scientists confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year in the world. According to experts, in addition to human-induced climate change, last year temperatures were also increased by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

