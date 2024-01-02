The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall remake is complete. You can get the game for free

#Elder #Scrolls #Daggerfall #remake #complete #game #free

The unofficial remake of the second part of The Elder Scrolls series has been in the works since 2019, and now the final version is ready.

The RPG The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall was released back in 1996, but now it comes to life again as part of a remake in the Unity engine. The remake is complete after several years of development.

The author of the remake, Gavin Clayton, reported the fact in a post on the X platform. He mentioned that the project is moving into the hands of the community, which will provide the necessary maintenance and support. At the same time, he thanked for the positive feedback.

The good news is that you can try the remake completely free. Just visit Github and download the appropriate file, there is a version for Windows, Mac and Linux. The basic game is also freely available, which you can find on Steam or GOG.