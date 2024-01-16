The electric caravan that shows us the future of camping

#electric #caravan #shows #future #camping

At first glance, it looks like a peculiar plexiglass box.

But in fact, the Lightship L1 is the future of caravanning, which is already here. Under the unusual shell hides an electric caravan with high technological capabilities and an extravagant interior.

The design of the Lightship L1 is all about aerodynamics.

The caravan is just over 1.80 meters tall when on the road and weighs 3,400 kilograms with full fridge and cupboards.

There are hardly any regular caravans in this segment that come close to these figures without making heavy compromises with the equipment inside.

Photo: Lightship

In camping mode, the Lightship L1 reaches a height of 3 meters and, thanks to the solar panels it is equipped with, it can be completely autonomous. The caravan has no need to rely on a connection to a common electrical network, and that’s not all.

Once it has collected enough charge, it can give off energy and charge electric cars and hybrids. The L1 can also serve as a solar generator and a mobile charging station, with the power of the panels reaching up to 80 kilowatt hours.

The caravan has the option to use electricity on the road as well to save on the battery of the electric car pulling it.

Solar panels have another plus – they let enough natural light inside the caravan.

Its length is 8 meters and it is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable camping. There is a bathroom, a kitchenette with a fridge, an oven and an induction hob and a sofa corner that converts into a large double bed. If desired, more expansion modules can be added.

Photo: Lightship

The kitchen unit can be moved outside for cooking and dining in the fresh air.

According to Lightship, a maximum of 6 people can stay and feel comfortable in the caravan. In the standard configuration, space is provided for four.

Lightship tells The Verge that they are yet to make other changes to the caravan.

Protective panels will most likely be added to it to protect the glass when traveling through rugged terrain.

And while the Lightship L1 is not entirely new in concept, it is the first to go into series production.

Most of the company’s competitors have so far only shown concepts of electric caravans, but are not saying a word about their entry into production lines.

However, production of the Lightship L1 begins this year, and the first units should reach customers by the end of 2024.

The price starts from 125 thousand dollars for the most basic version.