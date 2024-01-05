The electronic bulletin law was promulgated by Klaus Iohannis

#electronic #bulletin #law #promulgated #Klaus #Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Friday, the law regarding the approval of Government Ordinance no. 12/2023 for the modification and completion of some normative acts that include provisions regarding the records of persons and the electronic identity card, reports Agerpres.

According to the law, the electronic identity card allows the holder to use the electronic signature, as well as to authenticate in the IT systems of public institutions or private legal entities.

The normative act provides, among other things, that, optionally, starting from the date of fulfillment of the technical conditions, the electronic identity card can be issued before the child reaches the age of 14, at the request of both parents, the legal representative, the surviving parent, the parent to whom the entrusted by a court decision that has remained final, of the parent who alone exercises parental authority on the basis of a court decision that has remained final or, as the case may be, on the basis of a presidential ordinance given under the terms of Law no. 134/2010 regarding the Code of Civil Procedure, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, of the person designated within the public social service or of an accredited private provider intended for the special protection of the child temporarily or permanently separated from the parents, where the minor is, or the person to whom the child was placed in foster care.

Starting from the date of the realization of the technical conditions for the issuance of the electronic identity card, the simple identity card and the electronic identity card are issued: a) valid for 2 years, for persons aged between 0-2 years; b) valid for 4 years, for persons aged between 2 and 14; c) valid for 5 years, for persons aged between 14 and 18; d) valid for 10 years, after reaching the age of 18; e) with unlimited validity, after reaching the age of 70.

The law also stipulates that certificates for authentication or electronic signature and, as the case may be, certificates for qualified electronic signature are used for authentication and, as the case may be, signing in relation to the IT systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the IT systems of other public institutions or belonging to legal entities of private law.

Documents signed with the advanced electronic signature certificate have the same value as holograph signed documents, the law stipulates.

