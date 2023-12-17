The emotional messages that two little girls sent to Álvaro Klussener and Diego Auzqui prior to the Ascenso final

#emotional #messages #girls #Álvaro #Klussener #Diego #Auzqui #prior #Ascenso #final

2023-12-16

Independiente runs with a 2-0 disadvantage against Juticalpa in the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga de Ascenso; However, in Siguatepeque he is certain that this Saturday they will come back.

The fans of the city of Los Pinares have thrown their support behind the Black Panthers and from the oldest to the youngest believe that the title can be won.

A clear example of this are little Fernanda (9 years old) and Antonella (5 years old), they are the daughters of Fernando Medina, Independiente’s goalkeeping coach, and they surprised two figures on the team with an unexpected act.

The girls were early on making letters for Álvaro Klussener and Diego Auzqui with the mission of motivating them for this final game.

“Independiente wins the final. Come on Inde, come on Álvaro you can do it, come on Diego you can do it too,” says part of the message.

And he continues: “I hope they win and take that cup. I will be supporting them at home. Do the same job as always.

Att: Fernanda and Antonella, the players’ best friends.”