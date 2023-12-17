The emotional story of Leo Correa, the Ecuadorian who Espanyol let go because of his height and admires Lionel Messi

#emotional #story #Leo #Correa #Ecuadorian #Espanyol #height #admires #Lionel #Messi

How many times has television revived interviews with Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – to name a few sports monsters – from when they were little children excited about one day making a living from football? Of course, with technological advances, those special notes are more sought after and In Spain there was a boy who aroused admiration and an emotional feeling throughout the continent.

This is Leo Correa, who was kicked out of the Espanyol youth team due to his ‘short stature’ and is currently a figure and a promise at Badalona. His story quickly went viral on social networks and the Ecuadorian returned the affection received.

“It was a complicated match against a youth team, but we fought and got at least one point,” he began, responding to a report from the media outlet El Chiringuito.

“I look at Puyol to finish off, because he enters the field with everything and I enter with everything”continued by expressing his fanaticism for football, before telling his story of improvement.

“I was in the Espanyol youth team but they kicked me out because of my height. They told my parents and they let me know. I came to fight here and go for everything,” said little Correa, wearing the Badalona shirt.

Will Espanyol be too small for him? “Hopefully”responded and continued: “I would like to play for Barcelona. My idol is Leo Messi” and he closed by saying that his dream is to be a professional soccer player.

Leo Correa’s correction about his nationality

His story, due to the medium in which it was replicated and the speed of social networks, went viral in a few minutes, but with an error.

The thing is that the aforementioned Chiringuito initially gave information that his nationality was Peruvian, something that had a greater impact in that country. However, Leo Correa himself took it upon himself to correct it in another video and said: “Greetings to all of Peru, but I am from Ecuador. “I’m very sorry, but they were confused.”

At 12 years old, he plays as a midfielder, his speed and dribbling ability stand out, and he is from Salcedo, Cotopaxi.