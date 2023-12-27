The employee market is still doing well. But all that’s good…

#employee #market #good..

5 percent – this is how the unemployment rate was estimated by the Central Statistical Office after the first half of 2023, with Podkarpacie and Warmia and Mazury being indicated as the regions with the highest number of people without employment (8.5% and 8.1%), and Greater Poland at the opposite extreme (2.9%). “Unemployed people constituted 2.9% in the first quarter of 2023. professionally active population aged 15-89,” says the president of the Institute of Labor Market Analysis, Dr. Hab., on the pages of “Rekruter Magazine.” Łukasz Sienkiewicz. “The unemployment rate among young people under 25 is higher. In July 2023, it was 11.2% in Poland. – he adds.

5 percent unemployment is sometimes considered to be the level at which we can talk about “voluntary” unemployment, i.e. a group that is simply not looking for a job. This is probably not entirely true, but the fact is that almost 784,000 per group. There are still 113,000 people without employment (at least formally) in Poland. vacancies. It can be assumed that the group of people who, despite everything, do not use the available offers includes, among others: women taking care of the home and relying on the income obtained by other family members or people with informal employment sufficient to cover living costs.

Under the pressure of global factors



Can anything shake up this relatively comfortable status quo? Dr. Sienkiewicz is rather calm about the future. “The situation on the labor market from the perspective of employees, including young people, is currently good because they have great opportunities to find employment, especially in larger urban centers,” the expert emphasizes. “This is due to the stable condition of the Polish economy (despite the observed turmoil), but also to demographic trends and the decreasing availability of labor resources,” he adds.

But this apparent peace may be disturbed by events and processes that have a negative impact on the labor market. Let’s take the external ones: for some time now, dark clouds have been gathering over the German economy, Poland’s most important trading partner, and its potential slowdown will have an impact on thousands of companies cooperating with partners across the Oder. Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House could play a similar role: the former president threatens to impose a 10% tax on all imports from outside the US “for good measure.” customs duties, which in turn is a possibly worst-case scenario, especially for America’s European contractors.