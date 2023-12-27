The employee market is still doing well. But all that’s good…

#employee #market #good..

5 percent – this is how the unemployment rate was estimated by the Central Statistical Office after the first half of 2023, with Podkarpacie and Warmia and Mazury being indicated as the regions with the highest number of people without employment (8.5% and 8.1%), and Greater Poland at the opposite extreme (2.9%). “Unemployed people constituted 2.9% in the first quarter of 2023. professionally active population aged 15-89,” says the president of the Institute of Labor Market Analysis, Dr. Hab., on the pages of “Rekruter Magazine.” Łukasz Sienkiewicz. “The unemployment rate among young people under 25 is higher. In July 2023, it was 11.2% in Poland. – he adds.

5 percent unemployment is sometimes considered to be the level at which we can talk about “voluntary” unemployment, i.e. a group that is simply not looking for a job. This is probably not entirely true, but the fact is that almost 784,000 per group. There are still 113,000 people without employment (at least formally) in Poland. vacancies. It can be assumed that the group of people who, despite everything, do not use the available offers includes, among others: women taking care of the home and relying on the income obtained by other family members or people with informal employment sufficient to cover living costs.

Under the pressure of global factors

Can anything shake up this relatively comfortable status quo? Dr. Sienkiewicz is rather calm about the future. “The situation on the labor market from the perspective of employees, including young people, is currently good because they have great opportunities to find employment, especially in larger urban centers,” the expert emphasizes. “This is due to the stable condition of the Polish economy (despite the observed turmoil), but also to demographic trends and the decreasing availability of labor resources,” he adds.

But this apparent peace may be disturbed by events and processes that have a negative impact on the labor market. Let’s take the external ones: for some time now, dark clouds have been gathering over the German economy, Poland’s most important trading partner, and its potential slowdown will have an impact on thousands of companies cooperating with partners across the Oder. Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House could play a similar role: the former president threatens to impose a 10% tax on all imports from outside the US “for good measure.” customs duties, which in turn is a possibly worst-case scenario, especially for America’s European contractors.

Also Read:  A red sticker on your car is a harbinger of trouble. What exactly does it mean?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Charles Christmas speech most watched program on British TV | Royals
Charles Christmas speech most watched program on British TV | Royals
Posted on
Alexy Vega reveals why he chose Marathón and not Motagua
Alexy Vega reveals why he chose Marathón and not Motagua
Posted on
Why men snore more often than women – Wel.nl
Why men snore more often than women – Wel.nl
Posted on
City of Braunschweig comments on the “tidal wave”
City of Braunschweig comments on the “tidal wave”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News