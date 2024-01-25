The end is getting closer due to the Gaza conflict and nuclear threats and AI

#closer #due #Gaza #conflict #nuclear #threats

Scientists who are members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) have given an official statement that the 2024 Doomsday Clock is at 90 seconds to destruction.

This figure does not move from the Doomsday Clock in 2023. However, scientists warn that this is not a sign of stability but rather that the Earth is consistently experiencing bad trends that lead to global disaster.

The following are a number of reasons and calculations put forward by scientists that strengthen their statement that the end of the world is getting closer.

Nuclear threat

The 2024 Doomsday Clock was reset by scientists with the clock hands at 90 seconds to destruction. Photo: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

“The end of Russia’s war in Ukraine still seems far away, and the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in the conflict remains a serious possibility,” the scientists were quoted as saying on the official website of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Nuclear spending programs in the three largest nuclear powers, namely China, Russia and the United States, threaten to trigger a three-way nuclear arms race as the world arms control architecture collapses. Russia and China are expanding their nuclear capabilities, and pressure is mounting on the United States to respond in kind.

Meanwhile, the potential for another nuclear crisis is worsening. Iran continues to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade levels, while obstructing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from addressing important issues. Efforts to restore the Iran nuclear deal appear unlikely to succeed, and North Korea continues to build nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. Nuclear expansion in Pakistan and India continues without pause or hindrance.

In addition, the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has the potential to escalate into a wider Middle East conflict and could pose unpredictable threats, both regionally and globally.

Climate change

In 2023, Earth will experience its hottest year on record amidst conditions that continue to increase global greenhouse gas emissions. Global and North Atlantic sea surface temperatures broke records, and Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest daily level since the advent of satellite data.

“The world is already facing the risk of exceeding the Paris Agreement target, namely a temperature increase of no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. This occurs due to a lack of commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and inadequate implementation of the commitments that have been made. For “To stop further warming, the world must reach zero carbon dioxide emissions,” the scientist said.

According to scientists, various efforts currently being made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are not enough to avoid the dangerous impacts on humans and the economy due to climate change, which disproportionately impacts the world’s poorest people.

“If these efforts are not increased significantly, the number of human victims from climate disruption will continue to increase,” the scientist warned.

Biological threats continue to grow

The revolution in life sciences and related technologies has continued to expand in the past year, including, in particular, the increasing sophistication and efficiency of genetic engineering technologies.

“We highlight one issue of particular concern: the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and emerging biological technologies could radically empower individuals to abuse biology,” the scientists said.

October 2023, United States President Joe Biden signed an executive order on ‘safe, secure, and trusted AI’ calling for protection “against the risks of using AI to engineer dangerous biological materials by developing strong new standards for biological synthesis screening.

“While a useful step, the order is not legally binding. We are concerned that large language model (LLM)-based AI could allow individuals without sufficient knowledge to identify, acquire, and spread biological agents that could harm large numbers of humans, animals, plants , and other environmental elements,” stressed the scientist.

The dangers of AI

One of the most significant technological developments of the past year involves dramatic advances in generative artificial intelligence. The sophistication of LLM-based chatbots such as ChatGPT, has led some leading experts to express concerns about the existential risks arising from rapid advances in this field.

But others argue that claims about existential risks divert attention from the real and immediate threat posed by AI today. Regardless, AI is a paradigmatic disruptive technology that recent efforts in global AI governance must expand upon.

“AI has great potential to amplify disinformation and damage the information environment on which democracy depends. AI-powered disinformation efforts could be a factor preventing the world from effectively dealing with nuclear risks, pandemics and climate change,” explained the scientist.

Currently, the adoption of AI in the military is taking place rapidly. Extensive use of AI is already occurring in the fields of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, simulation, and training.

Of particular concern are lethal autonomous weapons, which can identify and destroy targets without human intervention. The decision to make AI control important physical systems, especially nuclear weapons, could pose a direct threat to humanity.

Fortunately, many countries recognize the importance of regulating AI and are starting to take steps to reduce its potential adverse impacts. But these are only small steps, there is still much to be done to implement effective rules and norms, despite the enormous challenges of regulating artificial intelligence.

