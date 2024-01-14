The end of an institution in Hannut: Benoît André sold his last loaves

His grandfather and his father before him

Benoît has had motivation throughout his life. Already at the age of 12, he helped his father in his free time. “As the work surface was high, I was too small to roll the snacks or the tarts. They then made me a platform 20 centimeters high.” Once his military service had been completed, it was as an employee that he fully invested in the business, before taking control of the bakery in 1985, that is to say 22 years after his father himself took over from him. grandfather, Gaston.

“Having made it my life, it really became a passion beyond my job. It takes a little bit of that to get through all the nights for 40 years, starting work at 1 a.m. on weekdays and at 8 p.m. the weekend.” Now, time to rest for the young retiree. “It’s going to take me a while to get rid of what has occupied me all my life. Even when it comes to sleep, I’m probably going to be out of it for a while. The funny thing is, I’m going to have to go buy my bread now!”, he laughs.

A marked departure

Obviously, after many years of activity in the heart of Hannut, the baker had his regulars and his faithful followers. If it’s a pang in the heart, it’s also a big heartbreak for the many fans of his pastries. “During the last week, I have received many expressions of sympathy, thanks, compliments, small gifts, words, cards. It warms my heart.” Some customers couldn’t miss one last opportunity to eat their favorite treat. “He made the best éclairs in the world, I will savor them with great pleasure,” said a loyal customer since her arrival in the city 10 years ago. Over the last four days, orders have poured in, proof that the craftsman will be missed.

For the two saleswomen in the store, who are also well-dressed, it is also difficult. “I’m going to miss it. Tomorrow, it’s going to be very funny,” admitted Maiken Closset. “I have a pang in my heart, but I am also relieved for him,” expressed his daughter.

Done, unless…

It is with great regret that the baker is forced to postpone the business. “I haven’t had any concrete ideas for a buyer. It’s a profession that’s less successful than before. When I started, there were six of us in Hannut, tomorrow, without me, there will be two. But I do not admit defeat, if a buyer shows interest, I am still open to discussions.” Interested parties can contact Benoît André at [email protected].

