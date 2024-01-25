The end of Jizera? Minister straight: a serious question arises

#Jizera #Minister #straight #question #arises

A review of reforms and investments to be implemented under the KPO is ongoing. – If we identify those that do not make sense or cannot be carried out qualitatively within the time specified in the program, it will be better to abandon them – said Minister Pełczyńska-Nałęcz.

According to the minister, a project requiring “intense reflection” in the context of the KPO revision is the project to build a Polish electric car, Jizera.

It was a project considered a flagship, co-financed (by the state – editor’s note). And now a serious question arises whether it is profitable, feasible and in line with Poland’s development strategy – added the head of the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy.

Kędzierski added that “we have a dynamic team of 130 people working on this project and a partner, Geely, who perceives our project in a multidimensional way and is active not only as a service provider, but also as a strategic partner.” – So any of that kind turbulence, rumors and discussions about the possibility of canceling the investment are harmful to the project. They make it difficult for us to maintain good employees and, above all, relationships with partners – said Kędzierski.

What’s next for KPO?

Pełczyńska-Nałęcz also raised the issue of the KPO itself. She recalled that on December 15, the first application for financing for EUR 6.9 billion was submitted. Previously, there were no funds for the implementation of the KPO, but the previous government tried to implement various projects by pre-financing the Polish Development Fund.

– This was done with better or worse results, because projects were implemented that raise serious concerns and it is not known whether it will be possible to obtain reimbursement for these projects from the KPO – she noted.

In December, Poland received an advance payment of EUR 5 billion under RePowerEU, which is part of the KPO, part of which was transferred to the PFR account. – Thanks to this, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, we have funds to ensure liquidity for activities that are already being implemented – she added.

In her opinion, due to the delays in the KPO, there is a lack of reforms, e.g. in the health service. This includes: about the process of preparing spatial development plans, e-health and hospital co-financing. Pełczyńska-Nałęcz said that only now are the ministries starting the difficult reform work in order to invest these funds sensibly.

The minister was also asked whether there was a scenario of not using all the money from the KPO. She emphasized that the goal of MFiPR is not to spend everything down to the last zloty.

– It’s a loan. Certainly, neither Poland nor any other country could obtain this money on more favorable terms, but the implemented projects must be optimized and related to reforms that will accelerate the country’s development, she emphasized.

The National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) is a program from which Poland is to receive EUR 59.82 billion (PLN 261.4 billion)including EUR 25.3 billion (PLN 110.4 billion) in the form of grants and EUR 34.5 billion (PLN 151 billion) in the form of preferential loans.

