The end of Ripple vs SEC lawsuit is near

Ripple’s lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has been ongoing for some time, still has no final outcome. Despite the uncertainty, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, says crypto investors’ fears of an SEC victory have been significantly reduced.

The SEC has been actively tackling the crypto sector for seven years and launched a lawsuit against Ripple in 2020. In addition, the SEC has also had conflicts with major crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance and Kraken. Regulating the crypto sector is often seen as a long-term battle, mainly because cryptos are a relatively new and rapidly developing technology. This rapid development makes it difficult for regulators to create effective regulations that both promote innovation and protect the interests of consumers.

The end is near

Alderoty expects the protracted legal conflict between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to come to an end soon. However, he emphasizes that the outcome of this case does not equate to solving the broader regulatory issues within the crypto sector.

Alderoty points out that the outcome of the lawsuit could impact the SEC’s regulatory power, possibly even resulting in a reduction in their influence. He suggests that this case could eventually escalate to a higher legal level, possibly to a hearing by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Finally, Alderoty warns of a possible stalemate in the US Congress regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies. This could lead to uncertainty and vulnerability for US companies, as clear regulatory frameworks would be lacking. This situation highlights the complexity and importance of thoughtful and balanced regulation in the dynamic and rapidly evolving crypto sector.

Will there be a big XRP price increase?

Recent market analyzes by crypto analysts Cousin Crypto and Davinci Jeremie indicate a possible upward trend for the XRP price. These predictions are partly based on the current quiet phase of the currency. Jeremie predicts a rapid rise in the XRP price to $1.33, which he attributes to potential market manipulation. Here, traders would artificially inflate the market activity of XRP by trading frequently.

Cousin Crypto, although an investor in XRP himself, approaches these predictions with a critical eye. He emphasizes the importance of caution when interpreting such market analyzes and responding to predictions of rapid price increases, especially in light of possible market manipulation.

