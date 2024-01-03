The end of support for Windows 10 may send 240 million computers to the scrapyard, Canalys estimates – Živě.cz

#support #Windows #send #million #computers #scrapyard #Canalys #estimates #Živě.cz

Sustainability has been mentioned a lot in recent years, but not every step goes well. Ending support for Windows 10 could end up in landfills send 240 million otherwise functional computers into forced retirement. It is estimated by Canalys Research. The information was provided by the news agency.

We are in a strange situation. It was common for a computer to live with the purchased version of Windows. But hardware morally becomes obsolete slowly, so it is not a problem to use years old hardware for office work. Hand in hand with this goes the concept of Windows as a service, which was introduced by Desítky.

But Microsoft has decided to support computer sales with a new operating system that will introduce strict requirements for processors and require TPM 2.0. This made a number of machines incompatible.

Not even solid computers will officially switch to Elevens. This does not apply to the one in the picture

Microsoft is clearly aware of the seriousness of the situation, because for the first time in history it will offer extended paid support (ESU) not only to businesses, but also to households. The key will be the price, which we do not know yet. In the long run, it may be more beneficial to upgrade. Analytical firm Canalys also thinks so – until now the ESU program has been expensive. Nobody is used to paying for security fixes.

Windows 10 free support ends on October 14, 2025. If we don’t count the paid support, you can then switch to Windows 11 unofficially, use an unpatched operating system or try one of the Linux distributions. Each of these variants brings its own pitfalls. Using an unpatched system on a networked machine is the worst.

There could be 480 million kilograms of electrical waste from discarded computers. Recycling is an option, but it is not an easy process. According to a UN report, only around 17% of produced waste is recycled.

Sources: