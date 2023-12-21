The end of the Windows Mixed Reality platform is here

It is completely removed from Windows, and no new VR headsets have been added for years.

Five years ago, Microsoft introduced its virtual reality and augmented reality platform for Windows PCs to great fanfare. The company intended Windows Mixed Reality to be a standard software platform so that, on the one hand, companies wishing to launch VR headsets do not have to create unique software and service ecosystems for their products, and on the other hand, users can buy headsets that work plug and play.

The Dell Visor was one of the first Windows Mixed Reality compatible headsets on the market Source: Dell

The initial uproar died down quickly, although some well-functioning and good-value headsets were released on the market thanks to the manufacturing partners. However, Microsoft did not advertise the technology, so no new model has been launched since 2019, if we do not count the 2021 hardware update of the HP Reverb G2 model.

After all of this, Microsoft has now announced that the song is over for its part, it will completely remove Windows Mixed Reality from future editions of Windows. It is very unpleasant that along with this, the integration of headsets released so far with other VR platforms will also cease, so in future editions of Windows it will not be possible to play games with SteamVR, for example.

