the end of the year syndrome that affects even the happiest people

#year #syndrome #affects #happiest #people

The end of the year is a period marked by parties, celebrations and reflections on the end of another cycle and the beginning of new expectations and plans.

However, this festive season can bring with it the so-called end of year syndrome, or as some call it, ‘dezembrite’.

‘Dezembrite’: what is this syndrome, anyway?

This syndrome is related to the exponential increase in cases of depression and anxiety, as revealed in a study carried out by the International Stress Management Association Brazil, which analyzed 678 men and women aged 25 to 55.

In Brazil, the level of stress tends to increase by around 75% during the month of December.

Several factors contribute to the significant increase in anxiety and depression during this period. One of the main reasons is the review of goals and objectives not achieved throughout the year.

End of year sadness – Image: Pax Bahia/Reproduction

Why does it happen?

Many people find themselves faced with dreams that have been put aside, while others celebrate their achievements. This disparity can generate feelings of inadequacy and frustration.

Christmas and the end of the year, usually associated with happy family moments, can be painful for those who have lost loved ones.

The absence of family members during celebrations can trigger intense feelings of sadness, accentuating emotional vulnerability.

Additionally, social media plays a significant role in increasing emotional stress.

Constant exposure to the seemingly perfect lives of other people online can lead to comparison and, sometimes, a feeling of insufficiency.

The incessant search for validation online can create a cycle of dissatisfaction and negatively affect mental health.

Therefore, it is essential to recognize the complexity of these feelings during the end of the year and adopt strategies to face this challenging phase.

Talking to friends, family or, especially, healthcare professionals, setting realistic goals and practicing self-care are important steps to dealing with end-of-year syndrome, or ‘dezembrite’, and ensuring a healthier and more emotionally balanced period.