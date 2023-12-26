The end of Windows 10 could turn into an ecological disaster

#Windows #turn #ecological #disaster

Windows 10 retirement could send millions of machines to recycling.

In 2025, Windows 10 will retire. And while it will still be possible for users to maintain security updates for a fee, this will not prevent thousands of devices from becoming obsolete overnight, as they are unable to perform the update. transition to Windows 11.

An obsolescence which could well turn into an environmental tragedy. In any case, this is what a study by the firm Canalys reveals, which estimates that 240 million computers were thrown away by their owners during the great transition of 2025, which is still equivalent, in terms of waste, to at no less than 480 million kg.

There is a simple reason for this: Windows 11 simply cannot run on devices that do not have the TPM 2.0 chip. So of course, for these, Microsoft has provided two solutions: continue security updates until 2028 by paying, which, in addition to being felt in financial terms, only postpones the problem by several years, or use a virtual machine from Windows 10 to simulate a computer on Windows 11, a solution that is certainly free, but quite complex…

Both solutions are not easy, and this could well encourage owners of obsolete computers to purchase new generation devices. Which would lead to a tidal wave of waste of gargantuan and rarely seen proportions, and thus the ecological disaster pointed out by Canalys.

It is also good to note on occasion that the Singaporean firm is not only interested in the ecological aspect of this transition. The company is also very interested in the economic side of things. And from this point of view, on the contrary, Canalys wants to be rather optimistic.

The transition to Windows 11 should indeed take place during a pivotal moment on the economic level, marked by a rise in the market which is expected to increase by 8% in 2024. Growth which could only be accelerated by the transition to Windows 11, but also by the arrival of the new Windows 12, the rumors of which are only accelerating.

