“The end of zero VAT will put pressure on family budgets”, says APED

#VAT #put #pressure #family #budgets #APED

With the end of the VAT exemption, and despite the drop in the inflation rate, there will be a price increase on some products by the end of January, warns the general director of the Portuguese Association of Distribution Companies (APED). Increases arise from the reintroduction of the 6% tax rate, but also from pressure on raw materials and energy costs.

It’s time to say goodbye to zero VAT on the basket of essential goods, which covers 46 food products. The measure that was implemented in mid-April to mitigate the effects of inflation ends this Friday, after having been extended twice. With food items considered essential having VAT included in the price again, consumers will, from tomorrow onwards, pay an additional 6% in relation to the tax rate that is now reintroduced, which adds to the pressure on raw materials, particularly on cereals with an impact on the prices of meat, eggs and milk, and the cost of energy, warns, in an interview with JE, the general director of the Portuguese Association of Distribution Companies (APED).

Gonçalo Lobo Xavier foresees the consequences of the end of zero VAT on consumers’ pockets until the end of January, a period in which products will be subject to new price lists and will enter the market in the second half of this month.

“The increase in prices should be felt at the end of January. From the outset, it is an additional 6% that we will have to reflect on the final price and hand over this amount to the State. Furthermore, we are still facing some pressure on raw materials, which are clearly inflated, such as cereals, which have consequences for the production of meat, milk and eggs due to feed and the price of bread”, he tells JE Gonçalo Wolf Xavier.

The head of APED adds that the price of cocoa, with implications for other products, is “very under pressure” and that there are some drops in sugar, but that “between there should and will be, it will naturally be felt in consumers’ pockets” the reintroduction of VAT on products covered by the measure, as well as the maintenance of high prices for some essential raw materials. It also highlights the costs of other production factors, in a scenario of greater uncertainty generated by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, with impacts, for example, on energy prices.

Gonçalo Lobo Xavier explains that the products that will be subject to new price lists will only enter the market in the second half of January, giving examples here of food items such as olive oil, which has reached record levels, meat and fish, which, says, “they still have very high prices, considering this time of year”.

Consumers will therefore feel their budgets are “more pressured” with greater spending on the purchase of food items which from this Friday, January 5th, will no longer have zero VAT, in a measure in force since April last year and which It should have ended in October, but ended up being extended until the end of the year and again to January 4th due to “operational difficulties” in retail. Zero VAT was scheduled to end at the end of 2023, but the Government gave four more days for companies to adapt to the new reality – and the new prices.

Prices will reflect increases in other costs

The final price of many food items may still reflect, continues Gonçalo Lobo Xavier, the increase in other costs that fall on companies. “We are entering 2024 with a significant increase in the minimum wage, which will have implications for the average salary of other workers, and also with increases in tolls and transport, which is naturally reflected throughout the value chain and in the final price of products”, he concludes.

For the general director of APED, “families are under a lot of pressure on their budgets”, remembering that green taxation will also increase, namely the fees that will fall on ultralight bags and take-away packaging, which should be in force in first quarter of this year. “All in all, it will obviously have an impact on families’ pockets”, he emphasizes.

APED applauds positive impact of zero VAT

As for the balance of the measure over the eight months in force, Gonçalo Lobo Xavier has no doubts: “there is no doubt that it had a positive impact on consumers and families. Firstly, the 6% reduction in the price of the food basket in the selected product category”.

The head of APED also highlights to JE that “the most relevant thing was the combination that was achieved with the support of 200 million euros for national production” to support several agricultural sectors to compensate for the increase in production factors. An amount that, according to the Confederation of Farmers of Portugal (CAP), has not yet reached Portuguese farmers in full given that, at the end of December, 20 million euros remained to be paid.

Gonçalo Lobo Xavier recalls that this support for production was a political decision taken “after enormous pressure on the value chain and the conclusion that it was neither distribution nor production that were increasing prices, whose increases reflected pressure from inflation”.

“To reduce the price of these products by 6% and guarantee a more prolonged effect of the price drop, it had to be combined with support for production”, adds the director general of APED, recalling that zero VAT was introduced in mid-2019. April, “but support for production only arrived in mid-September”.

For Gonçalo Lobo Xavier, the zero VAT measure “was well executed”. “We scrupulously fulfilled what was asked of us. The combination of support for production ends up having a positive impact even though it is not completely completed”, he highlights, adding that “the behavior of the companies was exemplary”.

He also says that “it was demonstrated in 2023 that the sector made a great effort to accommodate the increase in prices. Food retail did not increase margins and there were no excessive profits. There was an increase in sales in value as a result of inflation, but there was no increase in volume”.

Food basket increased by almost 11 euros

The price of the food basket increased by almost 11 euros between the first and last week of 2023. In extra virgin olive oil and hake, the increase was more than three euros. For oranges, it was 54 cents per kilo, according to Deco Proteste’s accounts.

Last year, the food basket of 63 essential goods monitored by Deco Proteste increased by 10.77 euros, to 230.17 euros. On January 4, 2023, it costs 219.40 euros. Extra virgin olive oil was the product whose price rose the most. On December 27th, a 75-centiliter bottle of olive oil cost 9.44 euros, 3.52 euros more than in the first week of the year.

This basket reached a record value on March 15th of this year, reaching 234.84 euros. However, on April 18th, with the entry into force of zero VAT, it began to fall. But this trend reversed in mid-September, when the total price of the basket began to rise again, exceeding the value recorded at the beginning of the year.

The highest value was seen on November 22nd, when it cost 141.92 euros. On December 27th, and according to Deco Proteste, this set of foods cost 139.93 euros, a little more than 1 euro than in April.

Zero VAT was introduced on April 18th, covering a range of 46 types of food goods that from January 4th will return to the usual VAT rates, returning, on most goods, to the rate of 6% (as, for example, example, in bread, olive oil, eggs, milk, rice, pasta, some fruits and vegetables, meat and fish) and, in the case of oil, at a rate of 23%.

The measure, however, was not reflected in the same way on all foods, with some falling in price, as would be expected, while others remained more expensive than before the Government’s decision, as shown by the monitoring of 63 products carried out by Protest Deco.

Approved in a context of high inflation, the Government dropped the measure from the State Budget for 2024 (with the exception of four days, now granted), opting, as an alternative, to “channel food support to the most needy families” , through the reinforcement of social benefits.