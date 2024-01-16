The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)

#English #custom #unleashes #cerebral #happiness #nightstand

The english custom that unleashes the brain happiness has to see your countrysidetheir gardens and its orchards. The love of nature is in the English DNA as much as tea time. Fans of gardening and cultivating their own garden, walks in the countryside and that country style with their own stamp, they are also great fans of using the almanac. Maybe it sounds old to you, like a bygone habit. And it is, but he’s back. We invite you to look at them with new eyes because this ancient tradition from centuries ago I came stomping in bookstores. Its renewed objective is help us connect with natureto train our capacity for wonderto dust off our curiosity. Good companions all of the cerebral youth and happiness.

Anything that invites us to go out into natureto explore it or to be amazed is a direct path to well-being Yet the happiness. Also to health and longevity. That’s what the almanacs or nature calendars. Formerly, it was considered in the popular sphere as hilo o cordel literature because these publications used to hang by a thread or rope from the windows of bookstores. To this day, we continue to find this type of rural serial almanac, full of valuable information about guides to the sky and the night, weather predictions, flora and fauna, poems, proverbs, festivals, events, etc. In England, the British Almanac for the first time in 1828. In Spain we have the Zaragozano Calendar-The Firmamentfounded in 1840 and which still continues to be published and which you can buy directly on Amazon.

The nature almanac: a way to stimulate your mind

“A whole year: nature’s almanac”. Isabel Minhós Martin and Bernardo P. Carvalho. Fulgencio Pimentel Publishing House.

Los almanacs They have also been specializing and improving their presentation, especially the nature almanac. In book shape They have reached the urban world. Today we can acquire beautiful editions that many are dedicated to collecting. We can find almanacs specialized in animals, in plants, in the passing of the seasons, in poems and songs and even agenda-type calendars that include everything and invite us to take a break and look at what surrounds us. The truth is that it is easier to find them in English, but more and more we see them arriving in Spain. One of the last to be published has been A Whole Year. Perfect for peck natural wisdomit is a book for read at times and, better yet, throughout the year. Organized as a weekly schedule that runs through the Four Seasons Its pages will show you the cycles of life and they will alert you about the most surprising changes that are happening around you, with proposals for activities selected according to the Spanish natural calendar and the species that inhabit it. He is a almanac book for all ages carefully edited and packed with information.

2 benefits of having a nature almanac nearby

These are the benefits of having a nature almanc on your bedside table:

Stimulates curiosity and you connect with nature since it makes you pay attention to the natural phenomena that occur around you and that we usually overlook in busy urban lives. By following the cycles of nature we enjoy it more and we ask ourselves more questions. Intellectual restlessness is one of the keys to cerebral youth because feed our mind and our happiness.

Invites amazement. This shows it Dacher Keltnerprofessor of psychology at the University of California in his book Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life: awe at nature increases our creativityour concentrationour welfare. Amazement is a wonderful mystery. On a physical level, the inflammatory answer of our immune system and our body is strengthened.