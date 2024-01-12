the entire crew of a British lighthouse has disappeared

#entire #crew #British #lighthouse #disappeared

The lights of Eilean Mór come on

The frequent storms characteristic of the Outer Hebrides region and the often foggy, unfriendly weather presented sailors with a serious challenge for a long time. Despite the harsh meteorological conditions, the area is crossed by important commercial shipping routes, which is why it was decided that on the westernmost member of the island chain, Moron Island a lighthouse is built to make navigation easier and safer. The 23-meter-high lighthouse, which was built on top of an 88-meter rock cliff rising above the surface of the ocean, was designed by England’s most famous lighthouse architect, David Alan Stevenson planned.

The mysterious island, Eilean Mór today, with the lighthouse commissioned in 1899 Source: Pinterest/Shelby Watterworth

The lighthouse was put into operation in December 1899, and its service and continuous operation was ensured by a staff of three. On a small uninhabited island far from the mainland and battered by storms, performing the duties of a lighthouse keeper was far from a girl’s dream. With this Northern Lighthouse Boardthe leaders of the state organization that operates the lighthouses were also aware, and they rewarded the hard three-year service they voluntarily undertook with a much higher than average remuneration.

When the lights of the Eilean Mór lighthouse came on for the first time in December 1899, the 43-year-old James Ducatthe 34-year-old Donald MacArthuras well as the youngest member of the three-person group, who was 27 years old at the time Thomas Marshall entered service on the deserted island.

The three-person missing crew of the lighthouse in an archive photo Source: Explorersweb

All three were employees of the Northern Lighthouse Board, so they knew each other from before. The three men occupied their new and inhospitable station on December 8, 1899.

where, according to the contract with the company, they undertook to complete three years of service.

Their accommodation was in the building belonging to the lighthouse, along with the oil necessary to operate the reflectors and the food stores that ensured their supply. The sailors who sailed there were delighted to note the freshly lit lights of Eilean Mór, which greatly helped them to reach safe passage from the raging ocean.

The lighthouse on the haunted island goes dark

For a year, everything worked perfectly, until December 15, 1900, dawned. On this day, in the evening hours, when an oppressive darkness had fallen over the Atlantic Ocean, it was SS Archer signalman on duty on a steamer – bound from Philadelphia on the East Coast to Scotland – reported to the steamer’s commander, Captain Holmer,

that he cannot see the lights of Eilean Mór.

This seemed all the more strange because the weather that night was cloudless and fog-free. On the bridge, the captain did a quick navigational check on the charts, determining that the lookout’s report was correct, as the Archer was now well within sight of the lighthouse.

Eilean Mór lighthouse in an archive photo. The staff was housed in the building at the base of the tower Source: Exolorersweb

As the crew had sailed this way often and were therefore familiar with the waters around Eilean Mór, the defunct lighthouse did not pose a major problem for their progress. When they docked in Oban, Scotland, the next day, the harbormaster announced that despite the clear weather, they had not seen the lights of Eilean Mór. The local pilot dutifully forwarded the report to the officials of the Northern Lighthouse Board, which operates the lighthouse. At that time, no one thought anything bad, because they believed that some technical problem might have occurred and that the Eilean Mór lighthouse might have gone dark.

The ocean is often rough in the area of ​​the tiny island Source: Audible

The duty officer of the Northern Lighthouse Board determined from the order of operations that in four days a ship carrying supplies would leave for the island, and since he did not classify the situation as extraordinary, he decided that it would be sufficient to hold the on-site inspection and troubleshooting at that time. But due to the fierce storm that broke out in the meantime and raged for several days, the steamer bringing supplies to the island, the Hesperus he was only able to run out to sea on December 26, the day after Christmas.

A storehouse of oddities on the suddenly uninhabited island

When the Hesperus docked off the coast of Eilean Mór in the early afternoon of December 26, James Harvey the captain was surprised to note that, despite the established custom, no one from the lighthouse staff welcomed them. Therefore, he gave the order to sound the ship’s horn, but no one from the lighthouse building came to the sound of the horn, which could be heard many kilometers away. Then, on the captain’s instructions, an employee of the Northern Lighthouse Board, Joseph Moore got into a boat and rowed ashore.

When Moore got to the lighthouse, he found all the windows and doors closed.

He found that the door to the staff quarters was unlocked, but when he opened it, he found not a single created soul inside.

Lighthouse staff, from left to right: Thomas Marshall, Donald MacArthur, James Ducat, and on the far right of the picture is Joseph Moore, an employee of the Northern Lighthouse Board Source: Explorersweb

He then hurried up to the cliff towering above the island, from where the entire area of ​​tiny Eilean Mór could be seen clearly. With no trees on the island, only sedge grass growing on the rocky ground, a creature the size of a dog could easily have been spotted from this prime vantage point, but Moore saw none: Eilean Mór was completely deserted. Captain Harvey therefore ordered a fiery combing of the entire area of ​​the island. In the crew quarters, they found the three beds made up, the furniture in place, only one overturned chair was noticed, and the ashes of the stove were cold. They also found that the lighthouse’s reflector mirrors were nice and clean, its oil tank was fully filled, and the entire equipment was in working order. One of the waterproof coveralls stored in the closet was still hanging on the hanger, suggesting that a crew member had left without this vital piece of clothing.

The island known for its storms hides spooky secrets Source: Amino

On the rocks below the tower they found the torn remains of the arm-thick ropes used for mooring, which deeply shocked the sailors, as they had no idea

what could be the force that was able to tear these extremely strong ropes into small pieces.

One of the sailors involved in the search also found the tower diary, in which the last entry was made at nine o’clock in the morning on December 15, 1900. The last note was that the storm that had raged for several days was passing. At the end of the short entry, some blurred and illegible punctuation marks were found, but at that time they did not attach too much importance to this.

To this day, there is no explanation for one of the creepiest disappearances

After completing the search, the Hesperus picked up anchor and sailed back to land. The captain gave a detailed account of what he experienced on the island to the committee of the Northern Lighthouse Board, which was set up to investigate the mysterious disappearance. The committee thoroughly questioned not only the captain, but also all the sailors involved in the research. The investigative team is led by the regional director of NLB, Robert Muirhead led by Muirhead and the members of the committee also visited the island, but they did not find any new clues that the interrogated sailors had not already stated. At that point, the director in charge of the investigation went through the tower diary again. From the blurred fragments of words written for the last post, he managed to lick the following short text: “God is over all“, i.e. “God is above everything.” However, neither he nor anyone else could figure out what this mysterious-sounding suffix could have meant.

We may never know what happened to the crew of Eilean Mór lighthouse Source: Gatty Images

Muirhead even discovered some equally strange notes. Thus, for example, on December 12, one of the watchmen, Thomas Marshall, wrote that the weather was unusually quiet and calm, and also that one of their companions had a crying fit. However, this was far from the end of the strange and seemingly inexplicable posts of December 12th. Marshall writes that around noon, “everything turned gray“, then the “Everythings hipshape” (Everything is ship-shaped), and the “Could see lights of cabins” ( You can see the lights of the cabins) entries follow. These last two comments are also incomprehensible because according to the ship traffic register

no ships passed near the island that day.

The creepy oddities don’t end there either. According to the tower diary, between December 12 and 15, a terrible storm raged off the coast of the island, but the patina and famous for its precision, the British Royal Meteorological Service, the Meteorological Office according to his data, calm and sunny weather prevailed in the Eilean Mór area during this period, a storm only reached the island on December 17.

According to the diary entry, a terrible storm was raging on the island at a time when, according to the Royal Meteorological Service, there was clear and calm weather in the area Source: Dark Tales

The data of the investigation raised questions to which there are no answers either then or now. The first such question is what could have caused the three men to leave the island in a panic? One of them even left behind the waterproof coveralls that ensured his survival,

that is, presumably he fled under the influence of some kind of severe fear.

What kind of force could tear the ropes, which could easily withstand a pulling force of several tons, into small pieces, and how could they end up on the coastal rocks? Why is there no entry from December 14 in the diary? How is it possible that the weather log entry on December 12 and 15 is about a raging storm, while according to the data of the Meteorological Office, calm and sunny weather prevailed in the area on these days?

To this day, there is no explanation for one of the most mysterious disappearances Source: Imperidox/Paranormal Events (C) Clint Pavenu

They also did not find an explanation as to what kind of force could have pushed the pieces of rock that had just collapsed at the western tip of the island into the depths. In the same place, they discovered a broken sailor’s chest with the steel clips of the lid fastening

this unknown force duly crumpled,

on the other hand, the wooden platform and the wooden railing, standing just 130 meters away from it, remained undamaged. The crew of the Eilean Mór lighthouse have never been found alive or dead. Their mysterious disappearance is still one of the biggest unsolved mysteries.