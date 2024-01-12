The entourage of Stéphane Séjourné, new Minister of Foreign Affairs, clarifies his relationship with Gabriel Attal

#entourage #Stéphane #Séjourné #Minister #Foreign #Affairs #clarifies #relationship #Gabriel #Attal

LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP Stéphane Séjourné’s entourage clarified the nature of his links with the Prime Minister.

LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Stéphane Séjourné’s entourage clarified the nature of his links with the Prime Minister.

POLITICS – On social networks as in part of the public opinion, a question has come up since the announcement of the composition of Gabriel Attal’s government: has the new Prime Minister appointed his spouse to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

“The two men fell in love at the beginning of 2015, during a working meeting in Bercy with the theme “the future of health professions in the perspective of the liberalization of professions protected in the future Macron law””, writes the evening daily, which emphasizes that the two partners remained very discreet about their relationship for many months.

“More together”

But now, his appointment to the Quai d’Orsay changes the situation: a relationship between a Prime Minister and a member of the government would be unheard of. “Mr Séjourné and Mr Attal have not been together for two years. Their civil partnership was broken up at that time. responded the entourage of the new minister to Figaro. Information confirmed immediately at HuffPost.

Guest of TF1 for his first interview as Prime Minister this Thursday, January 11, Gabriel Attal was not questioned about his private life.

Also read on Le HuffPost :

You cannot view this content because:

You have refused cookies associated with content from third parties by subscribing. You will therefore not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

You are using an ad blocker. We advise you to deactivate it in order to access our videos.

If you are not in either of these two cases, contact us at [email protected].