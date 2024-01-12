The entourage of Stéphane Séjourné, new Minister of Foreign Affairs, clarifies his relationship with Gabriel Attal

Stéphane Séjourné's entourage clarified the nature of his links with the Prime Minister.

Stéphane Séjourné’s entourage clarified the nature of his links with the Prime Minister.

POLITICS – On social networks as in part of the public opinion, a question has come up since the announcement of the composition of Gabriel Attal’s government: has the new Prime Minister appointed his spouse to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

“The two men fell in love at the beginning of 2015, during a working meeting in Bercy with the theme “the future of health professions in the perspective of the liberalization of professions protected in the future Macron law””, writes the evening daily, which emphasizes that the two partners remained very discreet about their relationship for many months.

“More together”

But now, his appointment to the Quai d’Orsay changes the situation: a relationship between a Prime Minister and a member of the government would be unheard of. “Mr Séjourné and Mr Attal have not been together for two years. Their civil partnership was broken up at that time. responded the entourage of the new minister to Figaro. Information confirmed immediately at HuffPost.

Guest of TF1 for his first interview as Prime Minister this Thursday, January 11, Gabriel Attal was not questioned about his private life.

