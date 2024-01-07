The epic duel between Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos after “respect people and shut up now”

#epic #duel #Lionel #Messi #Sergio #Ramos #respect #people #shut

In the last few hours, the account “arrobajuanlu”, which belongs to Juanlu Navarro, made a video viral in which he contrasted this hypothetical confrontation, resulting in an epic battle between the two titans, who were once the top figures of Barcelona and the Real Madrid, respectively.

“Someone had to do it”placed the aforementioned profile on the social network in the publication, which already has 312 comments, more than 27 thousand likes and more than 6 thousand shares.

Let us remember that, just on Thursday, Sergio Ramos did not finish the duel against Athletic happy and in the middle of a post-match interview he attacked a fan who was in the stands.

“Have some respect, we’re talking! Respect the people and the shield, we’re talking. Respect and shut up now, The player said in his defense in the face of some comments that came from Seville fans.

These same statements are the ones that the intrepid Internet user took advantage of to contrast with that mythical, “Go ahead, you fool.” of Messi against Wout Weghorst after the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

It should be noted that according to the montage, it seems that the former captain of Real Madrid was the winner, at least that seems to confirm the different opinions that the publication has. “Messi would not have done that to Ramos in his life”Eric330 posted about it. Like Jesusdelaa19, he said that he believes that “Sergio Ramos would win the argument”.