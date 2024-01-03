the epidemic is progressing in New Aquitaine and throughout France

The last week of December was marked by a “sharp increase in indicators (of the flu epidemic) in France, particularly in hospitals with 10 regions in epidemic”, summarized Public Health France in a weekly report.

From now on, in mainland France, only Brittany, Normandy and Pays de la Loire have not yet been fully hit by the flu epidemic. However, they should quickly follow, being classified in the pre-epidemic phase. New Aquitaine crossed this threshold this week.

Overseas, Guadeloupe has entered the epidemic phase, joining Guyana and Mayotte.

Decline of bronchiolitis

While the flu is spreading, the public health agency, however, confirms a decline in the bronchiolitis epidemic, which mainly affects babies.

“Uses to the emergency room and hospitalizations after visits to the emergency room for bronchiolitis in children under 2 years old were decreasing for the fourth consecutive week while remaining at a high level,” summarizes Public Health France.

A first region is no longer considered an epidemic area: Brittany, which is entering the “post-epidemic” phase.

Covid-19, the last major winter epidemic to be monitored weekly, also continues to record a significant wave of contaminations, but this has been declining for several weeks.

