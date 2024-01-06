The era of Galaxy AI is upon us – Samsung Newsroom Belgium

The internet at your fingertips, a camera always at hand and artificial intelligence that makes everyday life easier. Samsung Galaxy plays a major role in making the Internet accessible and transforms cameras into an indispensable means of communication. Even though all the attention is currently focused on AI, some of the most valuable benefits have not yet had a full impact on mobile technology. Galaxy is about to change this.

Galaxy AI is designed to provide everyone, everywhere, with universal intelligence on your phone. In all facets of life where it matters, Samsung introduces new possibilities – from limitless communication to simple productivity and unlimited creativity.

Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI, powered by partnerships with leading industry leaders. This will transform the everyday mobile experience, while maintaining the Galaxy security and privacy users can trust.

For a brief look at the capabilities of Galaxy AI, we need look no further than the primary purpose of phones: making calls. Of AI Live Translate Call users of the latest Galaxy AI phone will soon get a personal translator when they need it. Audio and text translations appear in real time during calls, making calling someone who speaks another language as easy as turning on closed captions on a show. Because Galaxy AI resides on the device itself, private conversations remain safe on the phone.

Starting early next year, Galaxy AI will bring us closer to a world where everyday barriers to social connection disappear and communication is easier than ever before. This is AI that positively transforms the world and life.

Mobile technology has the power to enable connection, productivity and creativity worldwide, but until now we haven’t seen mobile AI applied in a meaningful way,” zegt Wonjoon Choi, EVP en Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering yet and will forever change the way we look at our phones.

Groundbreaking experiences that enable real connection and create new possibilities, right from your phone. That is the promise of Galaxy.

This is just a taste of what is to come. Galaxy opens new doors, so get ready for a new era of mobile AI.

