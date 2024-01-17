The EU asks to release the opponent Navalni in Russia and accuses serious violations of his human rights

#asks #release #opponent #Navalni #Russia #accuses #violations #human #rights

The EU reiterated this Wednesday its denunciation of the case of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalnypointing out that he is serving politically motivated sentences and his transfer to a prison in Siberia demonstrates the instrumentalization of Russian justice.

On the third anniversary of his arrest, when he returned from Germany where he was treated for an assassination attempt with a Novichok-type nerve agent, the EU emphasizes that Navalny complies “sentences for political reasons that amount to more than 30 years, enduring persistent mistreatment with great risk to their lives and serious violations of their Human Rights.”

In turn, the Twenty-Seven indicated that the transfer to the remote prison in the Yamalo-Nenets region, in Siberia, is an attempt to “isolate him from the rest of the world” and evidences the “instrumentalization” of the Russian legal systemor against dissent to Vladimir Putin.

For the bloc, the situation that Navalny is going through shows “how much the Russian authorities fear him,” in the context of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and when the country will hold presidential elections in March.

Likewise, the Twenty-Seven “deplore” that the Russian authorities have included three of Navalny’s lawyers on the Russian list of “terrorists and extremists”insisting that the accusations have a political purpose.

“Lawyers have a fundamental role in defending the rule of law and the human rights of the accused. “They remain in preventive detention and face sentences of up to six years in prison.”denounced the statement.

In this sense, the EU demanded the release of Navalni and adds his case to that of other “political prisoners” such as Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yuri Dimitriev, Ilia Yashin, Alexei Gorinov, Lilia Chaniseva, Ksenia Fadeva and Ivan Safronov, expressing its concern about the treatment given in Russian prisons and about the medical conditions of some of them, aggravated by their conditions in prison.